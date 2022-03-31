Teen Mom See Where Jenelle Evans’ Mom Barbara Is Now!

Jenelle Evans had a cute reunion recently with her mother Barbara after their disagreement.

Jenelle and her mother’s reunion is shocking to some fans since the two have been feuding for a while. According to The Sun, Jenelle filed for sole custody of her eldest son, Jace, on January 28, 2021. Things got worse between the mother and daughter when Jenelle filed for emergency custody over her son.

At the time, Jenelle said her relationship with her mother is beyond repair now after their custody battle. “Things have been pretty rocky at her house with Jace for the past two years. There hasn’t been a major change. We agreed for Jace to live with me and she took back her word like a week later.” Jenelle even added that Jace developed behavioral issues while living with his grandmother.

In June 2021, Jenelle told fans she had regained full custody of her son, Jace. Despite their strained relationship, Evans revealed she would not try to stop Jace from having a relationship with Barbara. “They’ve been together for such a long time, and I don’t want to be petty and be petty against Jace just because I have something against my mom.”

However, Jenelle’s recent medical diagnosis has brought the Teen Mom star closer to her mother. They reunited and were even seen sharing a cup of coffee in a sweet post on Jenelle’s Instagram stories. She wore a hooded top as she smiled for the photo holding a mug that read, “Main Character Energy.” Barbara and Jenelle looked happy to be in each other’s presence.

Jenelle Evans was diagnosed with fibromyalgia, followed by her confession that she has been undergoing tests for ALS. She told fans on TikTok, “So, yeah, about that. Let me tell you guys a little health update and sorry you’re going through the same thing. I got a second opinion from a different neurologist and she’s going to be checking me for ALS.” She finished by saying hopefully she will get answers soon.

Jenelle also has a strained relationship with her father. In her book, Read Between The Lines: From the Diary of a Teenage Mom. She said, “Robert Evans was only in my life for a little while. For that short and glorious time, I was daddy’s little girl. I loved and admired him. I still do in some way. Without warning, everything changed, and my dad cut himself out of my life.”

Stay Connected With All About The Tea: Twitter Ι Instagram Ι YouTube Ι Facebook Ι Send Us Tips