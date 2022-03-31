Celebrity News Love Is Blind’s Shayne Jansen Addresses Drug Use Allegations!

Shayne Jansen opened up about all the rumors around him during a recent podcast interview.

Love Is Blind star, Shayne Jansen, addressed some of the allegations that came out after the show’s season 2 reunion. A few of the things he spoke about were his relationship with Natalie Lee, if he was using drugs during the show, and who he is still talking to right now. Jansen showed up on Nick Viall’s podcast Viall Files on March 30 to address all the rumors and allegations that have been circulating online.

Jansen responded to drug allegations by fans that he was using cocaine during filming and snorting lines while in the bathroom. Shayne denied the rumors, adding that he has ADHD which makes him anxious and unable to sit still. He said, “You have cameras here, cameras here, staring at you while you’re confessing your love and you’re talking about deep emotions,” he said about his time in the pods. “It’s an uncomfortable situation, regardless.”

Shayne also spoke about his ex, Natalie, since she had also spoken about their relationship. The Love is Blind star clarified that he was not trying to tarnish Natalie’s name. “I want it to not go unnoticed that Natalie is a good person and what we went through was very dramatic for both of us. I just had a lot to get off my chest… I don’t wish ill will on her and I don’t wish her to get hate at all.” Jansen did admit to drinking about five shots of espresso to help him with his anxiety.

Shayne also said he and Natalie are officially over since he is done trying to make their relationship work. “It’s over. For the first time, I can confidently say that. If you asked me that a week ago, I wouldn’t be able to answer that for you.” According to Shayne, Natalie makes him feel “horrible” about himself and he’s not sure if he ever loved her. As he put it, “I love Natalie but did I fall in love with the idea of her? I go back and forth and I think about it all the time.”

Natalie Lee responded to Jansen’s comments about her and their relationship on her Instagram Stories. She said, ”Right now I’m saddened and confused by his dishonesty on the podcast.” She continued, “I didn’t think it would get to a point where I’d have to address this publicly, but blatantly lying about me on a podcast for whatever motive is where I draw the line.”

Jansen also added that he is no longer close with the Love Is Blind cast because of his relationship with Natalie. “A lot of stuff has happened outside of the show right now. It’s constant gossip and drama with them. I think they feed off of it a little bit,” he continued. “There’s a new story about me every single time with them and I feel like I always get attacked by the whole group of them. I feel like they always take Natalie’s side more than mine.”

