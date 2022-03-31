Real Housewives of Atlanta Bravo Releases RHOA Season 14 Trailer But NeNe, Porsha & Phaedra Trend Instead!

Bravo dropped the Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 14 trailer Wednesday, which featured a surprise appearance from former RHOA husband, Apollo Nida.

A snippet of the conversation between returning “Housewife” Shereé Whitfield and Apollo was featured—but the unexpected exchange was all but forgotten after viewers took to social media to sound off about the preview.

Shereé has an open conversation about life after prison with the ex of her former co-star, Phaedra Parks, in the teaser.

“When the guys come home [after being incarcerated], they just s–t all over the woman,” Apollo says in the clip.

Apollo, 43, was hit with an eight-year prison sentence in July 2014, after pleading guilty to federal fraud crimes, including conspiring to commit mail, wire, and bank fraud.

Bravo hoped to reel in viewers with the colorful teaser — but viewers veered social media in a different direction, kicking off a trend toward former RHOA stars, NeNe Leakes, Porsha Williams, and Phaedra Parks.

Season 14 will feature returning cast members, Kenya Moore, Drew Sidora, Marlo Hampton, and Kandi Burruss. RHOA original, Shereé Whitflield, will make a comeback, and newcomer, Sanya Ross-Richards, will make her debut.

Watch the RHOA Season 14 trailer below!

Fans took to Twitter to sound off about the upcoming season and rip into Bravo for not inviting NeNe Leakes and Phaedra Parks back. Porsha Williams walked away from the show at the conclusion of Season 13, after scoring a spinoff show.

One fan simply stated—”Without Nene, Phaedra, and Porsha no renewal is needed. Periodt.”

Another noted—“This season of #RHOA looks no Porsha, no NeNe, & no bringing back Phaedra … it really is the end…”

One Twitter user wrote—“Not a fan of the direction this show is going. With the absence of #Nene #Phaedra and #Porsha it’s clear they’re desperate to keep the ratings up. It’s giving me overproduced Basketball Wives/Love and Hip Hop vibes. I’ll pass on this season.”

Another tweeted— This #RHOA trailer looks like Love & Hip Hop trailer. For RHOA to reclaim the top spot, the real stars need to come back. Porsha kept the girls on their toes, even though Cynthia was just there, she is missed, Phaedra and Nene need to bring back the ratings.”

One fan said—“Bravo losing Porsha, Nene & Phaedra was the beginning to the end of this show. You definitely can feel their presence being missing. No shade against the other girls, but they can’t carry this show. All the heavy hitters left. Cause this new season looks stale & stiff chi..”

One commenter posted his dream RHOA cast—which included several original Bravo peaches.

“My #RHOA dream cast…Porsha, Kenya, Nene, Phaedra, Kandi, Sheree, Marlo, Kim Z, & Lisa Wu.

Another viewer pointed out—“All thes interviews asking Kandi questions this past week we’re about Porsha, Nene & Phaedra – That tells you everything you need to know. Her show does not interest people. If you want RHOA to be back on top. You know what needs to be done.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 14 premieres Sunday, May 1, at 8 pm, ET, on Bravo.

