1000-LB Sisters Amy Slaton’s Uncontrollable Craving That Causes Heartburn!

Amy Slaton has just shared some scary news about her pregnancy with 1000-lb Sisters fans.

The TLC star who is currently 24 weeks pregnant shared a post on her Instagram Stories. Amy Slaton said, “24 weeks baby!!!! I craving tomatoes but they give me heartburn..” Fans had different reactions to Amy’s latest update, some were concerned about her health while others came after her for not being more careful with what she eats.

One fan wrote, “Too much acid in tomatoes and so sad! They are so good.” Another fan wrote, “Try yellow tomatoes. They’re not as acidic.” Most fans wished Amy well during her pregnancy and advised her on what to eat and how to watch her diet. “Eat a tums before hand it should help.” They had several questions for Amy like when her new child is due and the plans they’ve made so far.

One fan gushed, “I’m rooting for you Amy. Wishing you and your sister the best. I just found out a few weeks ago I’m pregnant with our first. Hope your little one comes happy and healthy.” Somebody else said, “When is the baby due? So excited for yall.”

Mostly positive comments flooded Amy’s comment section. However, fans were not so happy with her only a few days ago.

Amy Slaton was recently attacked by fans for the state of her home. After posting a cute photo of Gage, fans saw what looked like a toilet brush in the living room. They slammed Amy for being dirty and not caring about Gage’s health and environment. One said, “God, Amy, what is a toilet brush doing in the living room unless you’re letting Gage play with it.” Somebody else said, “I guess showing their nasty home on TV wasn’t embarrassing enough, nor encouraged her to change her ways.”

It gets worse. Look at the corner baseboard and wall. That looks pretty grungy for a house that you fixed up before you moved in.”

Amy was quick to correct TLC fans who came after her. “Not a toilet bowl brush, it is literally a marshmallow on a stick from a campfire toy set! Wow.” When she clarified matters, fans were very supportive of the TLC star. One fan said, “You are beautiful and amazing mama and shouldn’t have to explain yourself.” In another episode, fans saw cockroaches under Gage’s crib which brought a lot of questions about Amy’s cleanliness.

