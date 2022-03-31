90 Day Fiance ’90 Day Fiancé’ Star Memphis Smith Blasts Outspoken ‘Lowlife’ Fans!

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days star, Memphis Smith, recently put Instagram critics on blast, posting a rant against commenters who take aim at the show’s cast members.

Memphis, whose story is unfolding on the current season of the TLC show, landed in hot water with viewers when she decided to sleep with her Tunisian boyfriend, Hamza Moknii, in his mother’s home. Memphis was called out for breaking her future mother-in-law’s house rules, and she responded by informing one critic that not every detail on the show is real. She noted that various aspects of the show can be taken out of context “or edited a certain way.” She advised fans to shift their complaints to blog comment sections and stay off her Instagram account, threatening blocks.

Memphis posted a particularly eyebrow-raising Instagram Story in which she suggested that the TLC series, which airs Sunday nights, was “the devil’s work.”

The Michigan mom’s latest Instagram update involves not only her but her fellow 90 Day cast members.

“I pray for my cast members who are going through this,” Memphis said.

“It is sad to see so many people going to the extreme to hurt cast, belittle them, try to discredit them and destroy their lives,” Memphis added.

Memphis wrote that she hoped that people would get informed and “not to participate in these shows” because viewers don’t know how to put a TV show in perspective.

Memphis ranted about her critics—“Then what will these lowlife people do with their time?”

“Maybe do something more productive like plant a tree,” she added.

Memphis’ latest Instagram tirade comes after a posted baby pic sparked speculation that she had given birth to Hamza’s child. The TLC personality clarified that the post was a baby photo of her 7-year-old son, and later appeared to delete the pic from her account.

In a separate Instagram Story, Memphis claimed that “grown people” were bullying her child in the social media post’s comment section.

“I WILL NEVER SHARE ANY OF MY CHILDREN ON SOCIAL MEDIA!” she declared.

She noted that she planned to shut down her Instagram page after the 90 Day Fiancé Tell All episode because it’s “not worth it.”

Memphis was recently spotted by a fan filming in Michigan, alongside Hamza and their reported newborn baby. The fan claimed that Memphis was filming a new cycle of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days. Memphis’ alleged decision to film a “90 Day” show appears to go against her own rants over the negative impact the show has had on her life. Fans slammed her as a hypocrite who cries foul about the experience but continues to cash her TLC checks.

Fans are now starting to believe that Memphis posts regular reality star rants for attention and to boost her followers.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8 pm, ET, on Bravo.

