90 Day Fiance 90 Day Fiancé Alum Tiffany Franco Shows Off Stunning 70 Pound Weight Loss!

90 Day Fiancé personality, Tiffany Franco, is 70 pounds lighter after undergoing weight loss surgery nine months ago. Tiffany revealed her slimmer figure in newly posted photos, and fans of the TLC show are cheering her on.

Tiffany’s story was featured on Season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After, alongside her now estranged husband, Ronald Smith. The couple had a daughter together, but it wasn’t long before their marriage hit the rocks.

Tiffany shifted her focus to her kids and getting healthy, and in June 2021, underwent gastric sleeve surgery. She opted for the surgery after her fitness journey was interrupted by the Covid pandemic and drama with her husband. The couple split for a brief period in May and reconciled before seemingly splitting for the third time in July.

Tiffany took to Instagram to address the “Ronald situation for the last time,” commenting that they “both apologized for our behavior” and things “are gonna be on lock from now on for the kids.”

Tiffany later told her followers that she chose to have the procedure in order to feel fit and healthy, not to look skinny.

The former TLC star posted a snap a few months later to share her progress with fans, revealing a stunning 50-pound weight loss. Tiffany’s fellow “90 Day” co-stars, Yara Zaya, Darcey Silva, and Tom Brooks’ girlfriend Mariah Fineman all chimed in with positive messages of support on her posts.

Tiffany shared that she was disappointed in her slow progress a few weeks ago—but the mom of two appeared happy to show off her weight loss success in her latest pics.

She captioned the post—“70 down. It’s been a process and I’m learning every day.”

Fans of the show took to the comment section of her Instagram post to congratulate Tiffany for her hard work.

“You look amazing beautiful. so proud of your achievements,” one user wrote.

“Congratulations on the weight loss but more importantly for finding that you are enough,” another said.

“Get it queen!!! keep thriving!!” a fan chimed in.

Tiffany responded to a fan and confirmed that the ordeal had been worth it and that she would do it all again. She previously commented that she ideally wanted to lose a total of 100 pounds.

Tiffany spoke to In Touch in November 2021 and shared that she felt “amazing” after losing weight.

Tiffany shared that she “just drink protein shakes. I try to get 60 to 70 grams of protein a day.”

“I try to get in as much fluid as possible,” she added. “Water is best! And most importantly my vitamins!! Taking tons of vitamins.”

