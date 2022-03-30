Teen Mom Tour Kailyn Lowry’s MASSIVE Pantry In Her New Mansion!

Kailyn Lowry just gave fans on her Instagram a short tour of her massive pantry in her new home.

Teen Mom’s Kailyn showed off part of her new mansion to fans on her Instagram stories. The reality star captioned her post, “it’s allllll so good! @philadelphianeat.” While showing her followers the neatly organized space, she said, “Some of the pantry is done already and I’m so excited.” Kailyn, 30, showed the perfectly aligned paper towels, packaged cereals, canned goods, and other grocery items.

The products were all stocked in labeled baskets, containers, and mini turntables, making everything easily accessible. There was also a separate shelf for an array of seltzer cans, lined up and color-coordinated. In another story, Lowry told fans she is planning on reorganizing her kitchen cabinets. She had sticky notes on top of the cabinet and wrote, “Prep for tomorrow! @philadelpiaeat.”

Recently, Kailyn showed fans more of her home. She showed off the stairwell, playroom, and living room. While showing off the living space, she said, “I didn’t completely set up the living room yet, obviously it’s a little bit of a mess still.” The living space had a contemporary fireplace that stood out with a stylish gray brick facade. Kailyn’s children’s play den was full of natural light with plenty of space for toys.

Lowry moved into her dream house earlier this year, and since then, she has been making small upgrades to it. Kailyn, however, has revealed before that the home building process was not as easy as it looked. “I thought I was really gonna love like the house stuff, so I was kind of living like vicariously through you guys like doing real estate and like flipping and stuff. I hate it.”

Kailyn opened up about why she got into it in the first place. “I love HGTV and I love watching people do it online and stuff so I thought because of that interest that I was gonna like doing it myself but I hate it.” Kailyn lives in the beautiful home with her children Lux, 4, Creed, 1, Isaac, 12, and Lincoln, 8. The reality star had been forced to push back her move date because of a snowstorm that hit the entire Northeast.

Kailyn Lowry revealed to Teen Mom fans that she might not be returning to the new show. When replying to a comment about her possible appearance she said, “As of right now I will not be on the new show.”

