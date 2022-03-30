Celebrity News Tamra Judge Claims Denise Richards Tried To Hook Up In 2019!

Tamra Judge claimed during an exchange with Brandi Glanville that Denise Richards tried to hook up with her while they were both attending BravoCon, in 2019, Page Six reports.

Sources told the outlet that The Real Housewives of Orange County alum made the allegation while she and Brandi were filming the second season of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip. The spinoff show was filmed in September 2021 at the Berkshires estate of former Real Housewives of New York City star, Dorinda Medley.

Insiders reported that Tamra, 54, spoke about her alleged interaction with Denise to Brandi, 49, because of her co-star’s supposed fling with the actress. Sources close to Denise, 51, denied Tamra’s claim, telling Page Six that the story is “not true.”

Brandi spilled the tea about her alleged sexual romp with Denise in April 2019, and Bravo featured the drama during Season 10 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. The season premiered in April 2020.

Brandi said at the time that she believed that Denise and her husband, Aaron Phypers, shared an “open marriage.” Denise fiercely denied Brandi’s claim and even supposedly sent cease and desist letters to the network and to Brandi, amid the unfolding story. Denise quit the show after Season 10.

The second season of RHUGT will also star former “Housewives,” Vicki Gunvalson, Jill Zarin, Phaedra Parks, Taylor Armstrong, and Eva Marcille. Tamra’s exchange with Brandi is rumored to be the biggest storyline of the season.

The report claims that Dorinda Medley landed in heated arguments with several of the women, creating an “awkward” atmosphere as the hostess of the getaway. Tamra and Vicki purportedly butted heads with the RHONY alum and on one occasion, Tamra even “screamed” at Dorinda for “being so mean to people.” Vicki and Dorinda reportedly got into harsh fights and struggled to get along. Vicki and Brandi initially clashed but “made amends early on into the trip.”

Insiders snitched that Dorinda got along famously with Jill Zarin and Taylor Armstrong, as the three connected as widows. Their common bond reportedly bugged some of the other ladies, who “wanted to have fun, not sit around and talk about dark topics.”

Real Housewives of Atlanta alum, Eva Marcille “stepped it up and surprised a lot of people.” The outlet reports that “‘Eva the Diva’ made several appearances.”

Phaedra Parks landed in Dorinda’s scorned “fish room,” but the duo “walked away from the show with a great friendship.”

The group reportedly held “theme nights” which included a 1970s/1980s party and a dinner event inspired by “The Great Gatsby.”

Real Housewives of New Jersey original, Dina Manzo, and former Real Housewives of Potomac star, Monique Samuels, were reportedly asked to join the cast but shot down the network’s offers.

