Celebrity News REVENGE . . . Chris Rock Working On Pay-Per-View Special Dragging Will And Jada!

Chris Rock is already planning his revenge on Will Smith after the slap he got during the Oscars.

MTO News reached out to a source close to Chris Rock to find out what happened to the comedian after leaving the stage. According to them, Chris is working with his brother, Tony Rock, on a new comedy special that will address Will’s slap.

According to the insider, Chris is still shocked about what happened to him. Don’t believe what you’ve read in the press, Chris and Will did not ‘make up’ or anything.” They continued, “Chris was [stunned] by what happened and is still trying to process it. But Chris wants his get back.”

Before the incident, Chris Rock was already working on a comedy special with his team of writers led by Tony Rock. But after the slap, they had an emergency meeting yesterday to change the special’s focus. Now Chris Rock’s team is focused on creating an hour-long comedy special dedicated to dissing Will, Jada, and their entire family!

According to the source, Chris had initially planned to pitch the special to streaming services like Netflix. However, due to their worldwide interest, it could be a pay-per-view special. The source finished their statement saying, “Chris is going to make Will regret what he did. When it’s all over, no one will remember the slap and everyone will remember what Chris did in the comedy show.”

In a January 12 episode of Fly on the Wall with Dana Carvey and David Spade, Chris revealed that he was tired of people walking all over him. During the interview, Rock opened up about how he had been bullied in his childhood. “Half of the bullying was because I was just a little guy. Then I got bussed to school and the bullying was because I was a little guy and I was Black. I was getting double bullied.”

Rock spoke about a traumatic event in his life where he stood up against one of his bullies. “Long story short, from that day on, as my shrink puts it to me, ‘you have been scared to be angry ever since,'” he said. “The guy you saw was bending over backwards to be nice because I was so scared of my anger.” After Will’s slap, Chris Rock might be ready to fight back using his comedy special.

Stay Connected With All About The Tea: Twitter Ι Instagram Ι YouTube Ι Facebook Ι Send Us Tips