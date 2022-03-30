Real Housewives of Atlanta Kandi Burruss’ Baby Daddy RIPS Her A New One — Exposes ‘RHOA’ Star As ’90s Pass Around!

Kandi Burruss’ ex, Block, exposed the Real Housewives Of Atlanta star for being his side chick during the 90s.

In a recent interview with VladTV, Russell “Block” Spencer answers questions about his relationship with Kandi. Block claimed that their relationship was a secret from his family. He even claimed that Kandi tried to make him leave his wife.

Block and Kandi dated in the 90s and share a daughter together, Riley. When asked about the Bravo star he said, “I’m all the way street. We going to do what we do.” Block added that he was doing some sideline sh*t with Kandi which made her very jealous. “I wasn’t going to leave home,” he said. “And that’s where the turbulence came in.”

Rusell went on to claim that Kandi tried to break up his family by repeatedly calling his house. According to Block, Kandi tried to snatch him because she was famous and thought she could get away with it. “When I was dealing with Kandi, I already had a family. So then I had a daughter inside of that. Then when you go behind my back and call my girl and tell her you pregnant; You gotta handle that beef yourself. My girl at home said b***h f**k you, you ain’t coming here.”

Kandi and Block’s current relationship has been strained ever since she took him to court for not paying child support. When talking to Andy Cohen, she said, “They basically say he got to pay his back child support, so they’re giving him some time to give a lump sum now, and then he has to start paying the monthly back. Riley wanted it. She said that’s her money, and it was owed to her. It’s not like I was going to get new money or something,”

Kandi has spoken before about how her relationship with Russell ended. “It was very short. I found out he was still in a relationship with his other kids’ mom, so I ended our relationship, but I was already pregnant with Riley.” Kandi’s daughter has never been close with Russell.

The Real Housewives Of Atlanta star told E! News about her daughter’s relationship with her father. “We would hear from him for a little while then you wouldn’t hear from him again for like a year, two years, then he’ll call again, ‘Oh, how is she doing?’ Then you wouldn’t hear from him… That has been the situation her whole life.” Kandi is currently married to Todd Tucker.

