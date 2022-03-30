Real Housewives of New Jersey Dolores Catania Delivers Health Update On Teresa Guidice!

More details are emerging about Teresa Guidice’s emergency appendix surgery. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star was rushed to the hospital on Wednesday morning and had the surgery on Thursday morning.

Her rep reported that the procedure went well and that Teresa was recuperating at home.

“She is recuperating and is looking forward to speedy recovery,” her rep said in a statement to E! News, clarifying that the surgery was non-cosmetic. “She thanks everyone for their prayers and well wishes.”

Teresa thanked her Bravo castmates, Jennifer Aydin and Dolores Catania, for sending her “get better gifts” which included flowers, cookies, and an Edible Arrangement.

Dolores spoke to E! News on Monday, revealing the reason for her friend’s mystery hospital stay.

“She had her appendix out,” Dolores told the outlet on March 28. “Now it just takes time to heal. But it was emergency surgery so she’s in a lot of pain.”

Dolores shared that she had spoken to Teresa and that “she’s not well.”

“She’s not feeling good at all. It’s bad,” she revealed. “She’s in a tremendous amount of pain.”

Teresa’s daughter, Gia Guidice, posted a message to her mom on her Instagram account amid the medical ordeal.

The 21-year-old shared the photo of her mom snapped in a hospital bed on her Instagram Stories, alongside the caption — ”Such a trooper I love you. Pray for a speedy recovery I love you @teresagiudice”

Teresa’s ex, Joe Guidice, posted the same photo on his Instagram account, writing—”Please pray for Teresa as she’s been admitted to the hospital.”

Teresa has not yet publicly commented on her hospitalization or recovery, aside from thanking her friends and family. Teresa’s fiancé, Luis Ruelas, has not commented on his future wife’s condition.

Teresa, 49, is currently planning her wedding to Luis, 47, who is appearing in the current season of RHONJ. Teresa and Luis went Instagram official with their romance in December 2020, about three months after the Bravo star and her ex, Joe Guidice, finalized their divorce. Luis proposed to the mom of four last fall, during a getaway to Greece.

The couple’s romance has come under fire during the currently airing season, with cast members questioning Luis’ intentions amid rumors about his past.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Tuesday nights at 9 pm, ET, on Bravo.

