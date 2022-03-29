Below Deck ‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ Alum Hannah Ferrier Weds Boyfriend Josh Roberts!

Nancy Zhāng Nancy Zhāng is an Entertainment Blogger for All About The Tea. Nancy covers hot topics, recaps and celeb news. She loves to multi-task as a writer and a private chef. She received a B.S. in Mass Communications from LSU. Nancy's married and the proud mom of 2 German Shepherds.

Below Deck Mediterranean alum, Hannah Ferrier, married her boyfriend, Josh Roberts, on March 26 in Sydney, Australia.

E! News reports that the former chief stewardess said “I do” to her partner of almost four years, over the weekend. The former Bravo star wore a Velani gown and Josh honored his Scottish heritage by wearing a kilt. Hannah’s father and Josh’s three groomsmen also wore traditional attire. The couple exchanged rings designed by Nicole Rose Fine Jewelry.

The duo’s 16-month-old daughter, Ava Grace, served as one of their flower girls with a helping hand from Hannah’s mom. Hannah spoke to the outlet before the big event and shared that her daughter would be walking down the aisle in “a gorgeous little flower crown.”

A local officiant named Caroline, whom Hannah called “amazing” in her pre-wedding interview, performed the ceremony.

“She’s just been fantastic. She’s so warm and kind but she also really understands our humor,” Hannah said.

“That, and the need to avoid a “stiff” ceremony,” she added. “I think even in the speech that she gives before she marries us, that the words ‘margarita’ and ‘tequila’ come up like twice.”

Caroline also elaborated on Hannah and Josh’s “love story” during the ceremony. Hannah revealed that she met Josh in a Sydney bar after she wrapped filming Season 4 of Below Deck Med.

“We had a glass of wine and then we went for dinner the next night,” Hannah recalled. “Then we caught up for drinks after the races the night after that. And then we just spent, like, seven days seeing each other for something each day.”

Hannah shared that she and her future groom wound up watching the same TV show and texting back and forth the first evening they chose to stay apart.

Josh previously revealed that he wasn’t bothered when Hannah told him that she was a reality star.

“I think she’s pretty much who she is on the show, but it is obviously a show,” he said.

Hannah was terminated from Below Deck Med during Season 5, after her co-star, Malia White, turned her in for having unregistered Valium on board the vessel. Malia snapped a photo of the drugs and Hannah’s vape pen and sent the pic to Captain Sandy Yawn. Malia and Captain Sandy both faced fierce backlash from fans after the drama played out on the show.

“Let me clear the air- medical laws are different at sea and for good reason. NO crew member is allowed to self-administer drugs prescription or not while on a vessel at sea. We are CREW and always ‘on duty’ and our primary goal at sea is to ensure safety of all passengers. Mental health issues are a big deal and that’s why we have proper procedures in place. We all read & sign a drugs & alcohol policy before joining any boat- this is VERY CLEARLY laid out,” Malia White wrote on Instagram, at the time.

Stay Connected With All About The Tea: Twitter Ι Instagram Ι YouTube Ι Facebook Ι Send Us Tips