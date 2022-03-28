Little People Big World Tori Roloff Shares Cute Photo Of Daughter Lilah In Leotard!

Tori Roloff updated her Instagram with a cute photo of Lilah Roloff in a leotard.

Little People, Big World star, Tori Roloff, is sharing more of her beautiful family with fans online. Tori, who is pregnant with her second child, posted photos of her daughter on her Instagram. In the post, Lilah was wearing a black leotard and a white bow that matched her stocking. The toddler looked happy and excited as she posed for the camera.

Tori, 30, captioned the photo, “Let’s just say she was more excited to wear the outfit than she was for the actual dance class…” Other members of the Roloff family commented on the post. Audrey Roloff put skull emojis in the comment section and wrote, “Oh my gosh.” Tori’s father-in-law said, “So adorable. When I mentioned dance class today she turned and wanted to hear more. Seems very excited about the idea.”



Tori was recently getting backlash after posting her son playing with a snake. In one of the several clips she posted, the reptile could be seen crawling up Jackson’s arm. When the 4-year-old asked Tori if she wanted to hold the snake, she shrieked in horror. Tori said, “Not at all. Don’t put your hand so close to its mouth!” Tori responded to critics saying, “Can’t wait to hear all the snarky comments about what a terrible parent I am, but this kid loved this.” In another video, she said, “Thank goodness this kid is so much braver than I will ever be. Also Zach teasing me telling me one’s going up my dress.”

Tori Roloff is expecting her third child with husband, Zach Roloff. The mother of two announced last year that they were growing their family. Tori wrote, “We are so excited to share some exciting news with you! Baby Roloff will be joining us this spring and we are so grateful to God for this sweet gift!” Many fans of the Roloff family speculated Zach and Tori are going to have a baby boy since she posted a photo of her baby bump with blue heart emojis. She captioned it, “Matching ‘till they won’t let me anymore!” and placed the hashtag #babyroloff3.

Tori, however, insisted to fans that she and Zach would not be having a gender reveal party. She said she wanted it to be a ‘surprise.’

