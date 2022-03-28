Vanderpump Rules Tom Schwartz & Katie Maloney Called It Quits 2 Days Before V-Day — NO Prenup In Place!

More details are emerging about Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney’s divorce in the days since the Vanderpump Rules couple announced their breakup.

Tom and Katie revealed that they were ending their marriage on Thursday, March 24, but the couple listed February 12, two days ahead of Valentine’s Day, as their date of separation, according to court documents obtained by Us Weekly.

The Bravo star filed for divorce at the Superior Court of California, County Los Angeles on Tuesday, March 22. She cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split. Katie signed the filing on March 14, the day before the couple shared on social media that they were going their separate ways.

“After 12 years on an adventure through our life together, Tom and I are ending our marriage. This ending is not met with resentment or animosity, no sides to choose,” the reality star wrote on Instagram at the time. “We have deep admiration for one another that will always remain and cherish our friendship.”

Tom posted his own message after Katie revealed that the couple had called it quits.

“Well, this sucks,” he said. “I’m not the victim. Not gonna write too sad a song. Fully respect Katie’s decision and we’ve had healthy, productive conversations about it,” he explained. “It would be far sadder if she decided to stay with me whilst not happy.”

Katie and Tom wed in 2016, but had a second ceremony in 2019 after losing their marriage license. Both parties listed the same address in the legal docs, confirming that the duo still lives together. The documents also appear to confirm that the couple had no prenuptial agreement in place.

“Assets [and] debts acquired by either party before the date of marriage, after the date of separation, or by gift of inheritance at any time, shall be confirmed to the part who acquired said asset or debt as his or her sole and separate property,” the docs read, noting that the “full nature and extent” of Katie and Tom’s assets have not yet been determined.

A source told the outlet last week that the ex-couple is “still amicable post-divorce.”

The pair connected for lunch in Studio City last week, seemingly proving that their breakup was amicable. The former couple broke bread together at Mister O’s only five days after announcing the end of their relationship of 12 years.

The duo appeared to be on friendly terms, but an eyewitness told TMZ that “they seemed disinterested in each other” and were both focused on their phones.

The outing was the second time the ex-couple had been spotted in public since they announced their divorce.

“Its [sic] all good,” Katie wrote via her Instagram Story on Saturday, March 19, reposting the photo that Tom shared from the cordial sit-down.

