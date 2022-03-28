Teen Mom Teen Mom’s Jenelle Evans Shares Hospital Footage After Scary Diagnosis!

Jenelle’s recent visit to the hospital revealed she has a serious condition. She posted a video on her TikTok to explain her medical diagnosis. At the beginning of the emotional video, Jenelle, 30, explained that she was having difficulty breathing and chest pains.

The MTV star was stretched out on a hospital bed while wearing a face mask. Jenelle’s hand was bandaged up and connected to tubes. She said according to her blood test, “there were two antibodies related to Myasthenia Gravis showing up on the blood test.” Jenelle also admitted to getting needled four times for blood and two more for IVs, Chest x-ray and CT scan, and an apparatus used to discharge fluid.”

Jenelle wrote, “My blood clotting test came back high but they said images looked okay.” The Teen Mom star will be recovering for now, though she will have to schedule a follow-up with a neurologist as soon as possible. Jenelle also captioned her post with a message to fans: “I’ll give y’all more of an update soon. So if you see bruises on my arms you’ll know why.”

In another story, Jenelle admitted to fans that she had been in the hospital the entire day. She asked her fans to send her prayers and that she would explain soon since it was all just too much to type out. Evans is married to David Eason and they share a beautiful 5-year old daughter, Ensley. The Teen Mom star recently came under fire for the way she parents Ensley.

According to the Myasthenia Gravis Foundation of America, Jenelle is suffering from a chronic autoimmune neuromuscular disorder. The disorder is known to fluctuate the weakness of the voluntary muscle groups. Muscle weakness takes place when acetylcholine “can not activate the receptor sites at the neuromuscular junction.“ She explained that this is what was causing the blocking and binding in her system.

Some fans wished Jenelle well in her comment section. One wrote, “You got this Jenelle! You’ve got so many of us in here supporting you, love you girl.” Someone else said, “Just look at everything you’ve made it through so far. You are strong! you got this mama!” However, some fans called Jenelle out for seeking attention with multiple doctor visits. “doctor shopping is wanting a label. This girl is not happy with what one doctor tells her. she’s convinced she has ALS.”

