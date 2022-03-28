Real Housewives of Orange County Kelly Dodd Exposes Spicy Text Sent By Shannon Beador Cosigning Cast Takedown!

Kelly Dodd took to Twitter Wednesday night, amid the airing of the latest episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County, to expose a spicy text sent by her former co-star, Shannon Beador.

Shannon clashed with Gina Kirschenheiter after she was accused of being envious of her friendship with Heather Dubrow and jealous of her new business venture, a skincare line. Kelly, who was fired from the show after Season 16, posted a message supposedly sent by Shannon, in which she appeared to cosign a Season 17 takedown of Gina, Heather, and Emily Simpson.

“Shannon Beador sent me this via text … this is hysterical,” Kelly wrote in the caption of the screenshot posted on Twitter, on March 23.

The text featured a comment written by an Instagram follower, who encouraged Kelly to return to the show to “rip Heather, Gina, and Emily a new one,” alongside Shannon.

“The reining [queen] of OC. Longest running on the cast and probably the highest paid. All the storylines point back to you which is why Heather, Gina, and Emily have to gang up on you. They’re threatened. All that money Heather has she will never be you. She will never have a real authentic storyline. As much as I was happy they let Kelly Dodd go and put her on time out for her [reckless] comments, it’s time we bring her back for [season 17] to rip Heather, Gina, and Emily a new one. ShannonxKelly for the win s17,” the message read.

Shannon punctuated her text with a red heart emoji.

Kelly fired a shot at Heather Dubrow in a second tweet, sharing a photo of Heather making an expression that wrinkled her neck.

“And she’s married to a plastic surgeon?” Kelly snarked.

Kelly was blasted in the post’s comment section, with many users calling out the former Bravo star for the nasty tweet. Others called her “bitter” and “jealous,” and some questioned if the photo had been altered.

“That’s not her neck!!” one person pointed out.

“Obviously a Photoshopped pic,” another fan chimed in.

“This isn’t even real!!” added a third.

Kelly sounded off on Twitter last week, claiming that her absence had caused the show’s ratings to nosedive.

“SHE HAD ME FIRED!! The mistake Bravo made WAS to let me go!! I would’ve taken this POS DOWN! HD got kiss-a–es [Emily Simpson and Gina Kirschenheiter], awful to watch & it’s why ratings suck!!!”

Kelly fired her first shot at the current RHOC season in December 2021.

She tweeted—“Wait, wasn’t I the ratings problem ? Wasn’t there a boycott ?? We got over a million viewers 14 out of 16 weeks last season despite HUGE competition from election coverage on the news !!! This year ? #RHOC16 under a million 3x in 4 weeks ! Hey @Andy How’s that reboot going ???”

Andy Cohen responded to Kelly’s diss, writing—“Reboot going great. Feels like a return to form for #RHOC. Look at the delayed numbers, not live. That’s what’s measured.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Wednesdays at 9 pm, ET, on Bravo.

