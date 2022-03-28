Real Housewives of New York Bethenny Frankel Reacts To ‘F**king Boring’ ‘RHONY’ Reboot!

Former RHONY star, Bethenny Frankel, thinks the new Housewives reboot will be “f**king boring.”

Bethenny, 51, doesn’t think Bravo’s move to create a spin-off show with former cast members is a good idea. She posted a TikTok on Thursday which she captioned, “My thoughts on the #RHONY reboot. It’s a long story and it’s very f***ing boring. Jesus like f**k!”

Frankel was dressed in a blue fuzzy jacket, jeans, and a light pink top with matching hot pink heels. She accessorized her outfit with a pearl necklace while she flipped through a Barbie book.

RHONY fans flooded her comment section to discuss Frankel’s possible return to the franchise. One fan wrote, “Bethenny you KNOW you are coming back for the RHONY all stars show. We all do!” Bethenny replied, “Oh Yeah?” Another fan wrote, “It won’t be the same without you, but i’m loving seeing you in this post Housewives era!” She responded saying, “YES!”

Another fan, who managed to get a reply from the RHONY alum asked, “B DROPPED SOME TEAAAAAA!” She replied simply, “NEVER!” Fans will just have to wait and see if Bethenny returns to the new RHONY spin-off. In a recent interview, Andy Cohen shocked everyone when he announced Bravo will be creating a spin-off of Real Housewives of New York. Andy told Variety that they had spent a lot of time figuring out what to do with RHONY and this idea would be a great gift to longtime fans.

Andy Cohen also added that the new Real Housewives of New York would have a more diverse cast compared to previous seasons. “We are searching for a multicultural group of friends who really best reflect the most exciting city in the country. We are looking for a group of women who are real friends and who are of diverse backgrounds, races, and religions.”

Season 13 of Real Housewives of New York wasn’t well-received by fans of the show. It was filmed during the pandemic with a small cast of only five women. RHONY Season 13 had lower ratings compared to previous seasons. However, it did feature the first black cast member in RHONY history, Eboni Williams.

When asked if Eboni would return to RHONY, Cohen had this to say. “We are interviewing multiple groups of friends. So certainly if Eboni is interested and has friends that would meet our casting goals then of course they would be considered.”

