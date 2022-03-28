90 Day Fiance 90 Day Fiancé’s Mahogany Accuses Ben Of Deceiving Her!

90 Day Fiancé star, Mahogany, accuses Ben of deceiving her by not telling her about his ex-wife.

During an exclusive clip of the March 27 episode of 90 Day Fiancé Before the 90 Days, Ben confronts Mahogany. He revealed that he has been having a hard time trusting her. “You obviously have a hard time trusting me but trust works both ways. I came here to Peru and I have to trust you as well, right?” To which a confused Mahogany replied, “You don’t trust me?”

Ben also pointed out that she doesn’t look exactly like she did in her photos. He also pointed out the fact that they never had any video calls before he came to Peru. The fact that he never saw Mahogany face to face until he arrived in the country was suspicious to him. “I mean that takes a lot of trust to come all this way. And when I come here, the pictures do look different. You didn’t look the same.”

Ben also points out their controversial age gap during their conversation. He said Mahogany revealed she was 23 when they met, but he later found out she was 22, which Mahogany denies. “Were you hiding your age from me because of the age gap? What I am concerned about is that you are hiding something from me. That’s what is important to me.”

When Ben said this, Mahogany began to question his recent actions. “You didn’t tell me you didn’t get along with your wife. I know there are still things that I don’t know. Mine was only age but I am sure yours is deeper than that.” In response, Ben just explains that he wants an open and honest relationship with her before he leaves Peru.

Mahogany, however, feels like she is being gaslighted by Ben. “I’m sorry Benjamin, but I need to leave. Because who is deceiving me, playing games here is you,” Mahogany said before leaving Benjamin. TLC fans had different reactions to the tense scene between the two. One wrote, “This storyline seems so fake, looks like they’re trying to hold back laughter in those clips.”

Watch the clip below!

Another 90 Day Fiancé fan said, “They were both deceptive but Mahogany ran circles around him then tapped out. I still don’t understand how he’s not already on a flight home or at least just not trying to meet with her anymore.”

