Sonja Morgan Peddles OnlyFans Gig As ‘Housewives’ Future Hangs In Balance!

Sonja Morgan has seemingly upped her backup game amid rumors that she might be axed from The Real Housewives of New York. The Bravo veteran peddled her OnlyFans profile only hours before Andy Cohen announced that the series was headed for a recast after last season’s disastrous ratings.

Sonja posted a sexy photo on social media to encourage her followers to sign up for her pay-for-view site. The 58-year-old reality star teased that she was ready to please, captioning a racy snap “Feeling down? Join my OnlyFans.” She included a link and a heart-surrounded face emoji to the post.

Sonja flashed a flirtatious smile while arching her back, posing on a bright sofa. The Bravo star wore a figure-hugging red dress for the sizzling promo pic.

It costs subscribers $4.99 to sign on to Sonja’s OnlyFans profile, which is full of racy photos. Sonja appears to be upping her game since her reality TV future is seemingly on shaky ground.



Andy Cohen recently spoke to Variety about the network’s plan to launch an all-new Real Housewives of New York cast.

The new RHONY show will tentatively be titled RHONY: Legacy or RHONY: Throwback. Cohen said the network strategy “takes into account everything that our passionate audience has really been telling us over the last year,” and involves launching a second “RHONY” series featuring the former stars.

Cohen also revealed that the network wanted to completely overhaul the original Real Housewives of New York, by “rebooting and recasting” the series. He clarified that they will most likely start from scratch.

The Bravo exec clarified that he was mostly concerned with saving RHONY, noting that “there are thousands of stories to tell here.”

Cohen added— “We’re looking for a group of women who are real friends, and who are of diverse backgrounds, races and religions.”

Sources told Radar Online that OG cast members — Ramona Singer, Luann de Lesseps, and Sonja Morgan will likely exit the series.

Luann de Lesseps purportedly inked a deal with the E! network and will not return to RHONY.

Ex-cast members like Bethenny Frankel and/or Carole Radziwill will reportedly only be offered $100k for the entire season, compared to the hefty salaries current cast members earn.

Cohen kept his comments vague when asked about both Luann and Sonja.

“The answer is: Sonja and Luann have been a part of the show — for Luann, from the beginning, and Sonja since Season 3. So I think, in theory, sure,” he said.

“I could talk to you about hypothetical situations involving a lot of people that used to be on the show. I think the good news is, that’s a group that’s all still in each other’s lives,” he said.

