Sister Wives Fans Rip Robyn Brown For Highlighting Meri's Infertility Issues In Video Clip!

Fans are slamming Robyn Brown after a resurfaced Sister Wives clip revealed Kody Brown’s fourth wife “rubbing Meri’s infertility in her face.”

Robyn is often hit by fan criticism because many viewers believe that Kody treats her as his “favorite” wife. Online drama heated up Tuesday after a Reddit user posted an old clip of the show, where Robyn commented about Meri having only one child. Meri’s infertility issues have been mentioned periodically over the years on the TLC show.

“What would Meri be like? What would Mariah be like? What would her life entail if she had more children,” Robyn said during a past family interview spot.

“I think about how much fulfillment my children are to me. That’s why I offered the surrogacy up to Meri cause I wanted her to have that choice,” she said.

“I didn’t want that choice taken away from her anymore. Because I love my kids so much, and what would she be like, and what Mariah would be like, and how much fulfillment other children would bring her?” she continued, becoming emotional.

Robyn added—”You know she talks about keeping her stuff nice, well she doesn’t have kids to break it.”

“Would she have those nice things anymore?” she said through tears. “Would there be little scratch marks when a little boy came and scratched his name in some of her furniture? I can imagine it would be hard as much as kids are a lot of work and a lot of burden, they also fill your heart and your life.”

Fans reacted to the resurfaced clip by ripping into Robyn in the post’s comment section, calling her remarks “hurtful.”

“This is such a vile thing to do. Don’t you think Meri has thought about all these things Robyn?” one fan asked.

“You are just rubbing it in here while trying to look all devastated on Meri’s behalf. This is a jellyfish if ever I saw one,” another commented.

“No kidding. In my re-watch, I’ve noticed that Robyn brings up Meri’s infertility way more than Meri does. Does she enjoy rubbing that sore spot in her face? It’s awful,” a user wrote.

“Yes, Robyn seeks out the other wives weaknesses and then exploits them to Kody, all the while pretending to be sympathetic towards her sister wives,” another person opined.

Another chimed in—“Yep, exactly! Which is SO SO evil. She has no reason to be such a snake in the grass all with this cover of ‘I love my sister wives’ that Grody happily laps up.”

Followers of the show know that Kody recently split from his third wife, Christine Brown, who left the Brown clan to move back to Utah. The TLC patriarch remains legally married to Robyn and spiritually linked to Meri Brown and Janelle Brown. Many fans blame Kody and Robyn for the breakdown of his other marital relationships.

