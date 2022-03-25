Real Housewives of New Jersey RHONJ: Gia Giudice Posts Pic of Teresa Amid Mystery Hospital Stay!

Gia Giudice posted a photo of her mother, Real Housewives of New Jersey star, Teresa Giudice, snapped in a hospital bed while recovering from a mystery ailment.

The 21-year-old shared the photo on her Instagram Stories on Thursday, alongside the caption—”Such a trooper I love you. Pray for a speedy recovery I love you @teresagiudice”

Gia did not disclose the reason for her mom’s hospital visit.

Teresa, 49, is currently planning her wedding to fiancé, Luis Ruelas, 47, who is appearing on the current season of RHONJ.

Luis recently landed in legal hot water when he was hit with a lawsuit by a vendor of his produce company. The company accused him of failing to pay $113,404.40. A separate vendor sued Luis for $44,490 on February 3, 2021, per a report by The Sun.

Northeast Banana Corp filed a lawsuit against Produce Depot, Luis, and a business partner.

The lawsuit states—“Between on or about November 30, 2020 and December 14, 2020, NBC sold and delivered to Produce Depot in interstate commerce wholesale quantities of produce, including bananas, plantains and pineapples, in the aggregate principal amount of at least $44,490.”

The business partner listed in the suit allegedly promised that Produce Depot would “make certain post-default payments for amounts due,” but the Northeast Banana Company claimed that they never received the payments.

“To date, Produce Depot has failed and refused to make payment to NBC for the produce within the payment terms agreed between the parties,” the lawsuit read.

The document also states— “Luis Ruelas and his business partner “are or were owners, officers, directors, members and/or at least 10 percent shareholders of Produce Depot during the relevant time period, making them ‘responsibly connected.’”

Teresa and Louie went Instagram official with their romance in December 2020, about three months after the Bravo star and her ex, Joe Guidice, finalized their divorce.

“The BEST thing that came out of 2020,” Teresa captioned the romantic pic.

The couple’s romance has come under fire during the currently airing season of the Bravo show, with cast members questioning Louie’s intentions amid rumors about his past.

Luis proposed to the Bravo star last fall, during a getaway to Greece.

Teresa recently dished that Melissa Gorga will not stand beside her when she says “I do.”

Teresa admitted that she did not ask her sister-in-law and RHONJ co-star to be a part of her bridal party during a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live.

Loni Love asked the reality star about her wedding party, putting Teresa on the spot.

“How many bridesmaids will you have?’ Loni asked the Bravo star.

“Eight bridesmaids,” Teresa replied.

Loni asked if any of her co-stars made the cut and Teresa flatly responded “no.”

Andy Cohen, who appeared visibly surprised, asked—“Melissa will not be a bridesmaid?”

“Don’t make a big deal of it,” Teresa casually responded. “I mean come on.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Tuesday nights at 9 pm, ET, on Bravo.

