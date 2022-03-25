Love & Hip Hop Hollywood ‘Love & Hip Hop’ Star Apple Watts Unresponsive After Near-Fatal Car Accident!

Apple Watts got into a near-fatal accident that has left her unresponsive.

Apple Watts first appeared on Love and Hip Hop Hollywood during seasons 5 and 6. While she was on the reality show, Apple showed ambition and passion for her rap and music career. According to The Shaderoom, Apple’s sister confirmed her accident and condition. Her sister explained that Apple was in a car accident involving her car and a diesel truck when driving from Los Angeles to Las Vegas.

According to the California Highway Patrol, when the collision happened Wednesday morning, it sent Watts’s car flipping several times before it burst into flames. Watts was ejected from the car through the window. After the accident, the LHHH star suffered a broken spine, a shattered arm, and a fractured skull. Watt’s sister added that she might struggle with walking, feeding herself, and other daily activities when she recovers.

Before Watts appeared on Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood, she was a stripper. The reality star started stripping at 21, which boosted her career in music. Watts ended up starring in a few music videos for rappers like YG, Chris Brown and Ty Dolla sign. In 2018, she told VH1 that a lot of black women are overlooked in the industry because of their skin color, regardless of their talent. “A lot of black women don’t make it because white women and Mexican women are the trend. Black women are overlooked in the world period. Strip clubs in L.A. cater to white and Mexican girls. It’s hard for black girls to even find places to dance because of our skin tone. I’m not even a dark-skinned girl, but my attitude is what they don’t like.”

During that time, Watts also released her single, “Fade,” which as of now, has 54k views. At the end of 2021, Watts got into an argument with Ari Fletcher. When Ari went on the ‘Don’t Call Me White Girl’ podcast, she said some ignorant comments about domestic violence. Ari said, “Like, pull your gun out and show me like, ‘b***h leave. I wish you would walk out the door.’ Watts took to her Instagram stories and called out Ari for promoting domestic violence in relationships. “I still do not condone domestic violence, I’ll be the washed up whatever.” As of 2021, Watts had a supporting role on LHHH alongside stars like Ray J and Lil Fizz.

