Leah McSweeney Finally Converts To Judaism!

Real Housewives Of New York star, Leah McSweeney, recently announced that she has officially converted to Judaism!

Leah shared a post with her Instagram fans earlier this week. In the mirror selfie, she was wearing a bathrobe and made a peace sign with her left hand. McSweeney, 39, captioned the photo, “Post-Mikveh. Two years later and it’s official. Thank you to the people who supported me through this. You know who you are and I love you. This is just the beginning,” The author also wrote “Baruch Hashem” at the end which translates to “Thank you, God!”

Leah’s recent conversion to Judaism is not news to Real Housewives Of New York fans. She first spoke about her desire to convert during season 13 of RHONY. Viewers flooded her Instagram comments with congratulatory messages for the new journey Leah was taking in her life. One fan said, “Mazel Toph Leah! I have especially felt a kinship to you during this time. I go for my Mikvah on April 5. I am nervous but excited!” Somebody else wrote, “Mazel! Welcome to the tribe!”

McSweeney also explained to those who didn’t understand her desire to convert. She said, “I’ve been thinking about converting to Judaism for many, many years. Then when COVID hit, I was having, I would say, the only period of my life where I felt very disconnected from a god,” she shared on RHONY. “I quit drinking again, and I got a very deep calling to convert to Judaism.”

In 2021, some people called Leah out for not being serious and termed her conversion as her just following a fad. McSweeney responded to the unsupportive fans saying, “Converting and studying Kabbalah are very different. And to compare my conversion and refer to it as a ‘trend’ is highly dumb AF and offensive. I’m attracted to the challenge. I think I’m attracted to all the rules and the rituals and the prayers. And look, it’s not like I’m going to convert and like, that’s it! I’m a Jew! The conversion is the beginning for me.”

Leah is currently gearing up for the release of her memoir which is set for April 5. She has been sharing updates with her fans on her Instagram Stories. “As I struggle right now with some gnarly depression and anxiety like so many others, I am reminded why I wrote my book. Of course I touch on things like NYC in the 90’s, fashion, motherhood, my club days! But it’s a story about my mental health and addiction journey. It’s a JOURNEY.”

