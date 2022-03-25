Real Housewives of New York Jill Zarin Wants To Join New ‘RHONY’ Spin-Off!

Jill Zarin has hinted at Andy Cohen that she wants to return to The Real Housewives of New York.

OG RHONY cast member, Jill Zarin, wants to return to the Housewives franchise. Jill, who left the show in 2011, has recently shown interest in returning to the reality series. This comes after Bravo posted an announcement on their Instagram about a RHONY spin-off starring fan-favorite alums. On Wednesday, the network wrote, “Bravo is excited to announce a #RHONY recast and the launch of a second show with some of the most beloved legacy New York housewives!” The post got the attention of a lot of fans who were excited about the new shows.

Jill commented with a phone emoji and tagged executive producer, Andy Cohen. Her comment, which got over 100 comments and 1600 likes, caused division among RHONY fans. Some were thrilled to hear she wanted to return while others hoped Andy wouldn’t pick her call. One fan said, “There can’t be a reboot without you, we need to start a campaign.” Another added, “Make it happen bring the OGs back please. Bethany and Jill plssss.”

Other fans who didn’t want Jill back on the show made it clear to her. “You have been so desperate to get back on this show since season 5, It’s disgusting. You are not missed at all. Stop.” Another wrote, “Desperate much, begging to come back since they fired you. Don’t you have any dignity? Majority of fans haven’t wanted you back let it go.”

Another RHONY viewer who didn’t want Jill back on the show said, “You are not needed. Your voice is like nails to a chalkboard and your bragging is annoying.” Zarin also posted a video of herself to her Instagram stories. In it she was picking up a phone and wrote, “POV: You are Jill Zarin calling Andy this AM!”

Host Andy CohenAndy Cohen also hinted at Jill reaching out to him as soon as she heard the news. Andy, 53, told Variety while impersonating Zarin, “Jill is gonna be like, ‘Am I getting my apple back?’” The host also said the new RHONY cast will be diverse. “We are searching for a multicultural group of friends who really best reflect the most exciting city in the country. We’re looking for a group of women who are real friends, and who are of diverse backgrounds, races and religions.”

