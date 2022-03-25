Keeping Up With The Kardashians Fans Accuse Kylie Jenner Of Changing Baby Wolf’s Name Due To Fallout With Tammy Hembrow!

Raissa Asunbo Raissa Asunbo is a Content Contributor at All About The Tea. She lives in Toronto, Canada and enjoys reading, watching movies, traveling and spending time with her family.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott changed their minds about their infant son’s name, and fans believe that Kylie’s former friend, Tammy Hembrow, is the person who fueled the surprise flip-flop. Kylie and Travis welcomed their baby boy in February.

Kylie announced on her Instagram Story that they had changed their son’s name, on Monday.

“FYI our sons name isn’t Wolf anymore,” Kylie wrote after posting a series of photos and videos dedicated to her baby. “We just really didn’t feel like it was him.”

Kylie continued— “Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians personality announced that they were dropping “Wolf,” on Monday, but did not disclose their new chosen name.

Followers of the beauty mogul took to Twitter to sound off about why they believed that Kylie made the switch. Many think that Tammy, who has a son named Wolf several years older than Kylie and Travis’ son, was the person who sparked the name swap. The name game came amid lots of chatter that the women were at odds over the moniker.

The fitness model posted a photo of herself alongside her son shortly after Kylie’s son’s birth, calling herself “Wolfie’s mum, seemingly taking a swipe at her former pal.

Fans flooded Twitter with opinions, and a common sentiment emerged.

“kylie changing the name bc she’s scared of tammy hembrow is so funny,” one person tweeted.

“lmfaooooo I just know Tammy Hembrow is laughing hard af at Kylie,” another added.

“Haha Kylie Jenner changed her son’s name, bullying works (Tammy Hembrow)” another laughed.

“Kylie changed her sons name??? Tbh I hope so. Cause after the fall out they had with Tammy, that’s weird to name your child after your ex friend’s son,” a Twitter user noted.

Some followers credited themselves for pushing Kylie to change the baby’s name.

A person tweeted—“we bullied kylie for copying tammy hembrow that she changed the name completely LMFAO”

Others pointed out that Wolf is not an uncommon name in Hollywood circles.

“Lisa Bonet, Eve, her ex friend Tammy, and several other ppl all have sons named Wolf,” one fan said.

Kylie and Travis have not revealed the child’s new name, but fans have had fun guessing what one they might choose. Guesses have included “Fox,” “Cactus Jack,” and “Shark.”

Followers of the baby drama noted that Tammy appeared to fire back in a posted TikTok video, where she teased that she might name her unborn daughter, “Stormi.”

Kylie shared a YouTube video dedicated to her son, on Monday. The video, which was called “To Our Son,” featured messages from Kardashian family members, including Kylie’s sisters, Kim, 42, Khloe, 37, and Kendall, 26. The video project documented Kylie’s second pregnancy.

Kylie’s mother, Kris Jenner, shared a heartfelt message to the child ahead of his birth.

“To my new grandchild – who I cannot wait for you to get here – I think about you every day and I’m just really excited to meet you and to welcome you into the family.”

“I love you already. You’re coming into the most amazing family. Lots of cousins.”

“And you’re going to have the best life because you have the best parents and the best family and I love you.”

Stay Connected With All About The Tea: Twitter Ι Instagram Ι YouTube Ι Facebook Ι Send Us Tips