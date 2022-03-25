90 Day Fiance 90 Day Fiancé’s Usman Refuses To Kiss Kim In Public!

Usman refused to kiss Kim on the lips while they were at the airport!

During an exclusive clip of an upcoming episode of 90 Day Fiancé, Usman escorts Kim to the airport since she is leaving for San Diego. Kim was clearly tearful during their goodbye, but Usman seemed more annoyed than sad that Kim was leaving. When one of the producers asked if there was going to be a goodbye kiss, the couple gave different answers. Kim said, “yes,” while Usman said “no.” After being asked to explain why, Usman said, “Kissing in the airport is just like a public announcement. So many things I do for you not because I want to, but because I want to make you happy.”

After his answer, Kim asks if they can proceed to the airport since she is scared of missing her flight. Usman responds by saying, “Anytime things don’t go your way. You get angry!” Kim revealed to cameras that her trip with Usman is one she will never forget. “This has been the experience of a lifetime and I’m leaving as Usman’s girlfriend. I should be going home happy. But the fact that he won’t kiss me in public, still — still, after all this time — it hurts me a little bit. It’s like, are you ashamed of me? I mean, what is it?”

As they are saying their goodbyes, Kim kisses Usman on the cheek. As tears roll down her face, she tells him she loves him but Usman doesn’t respond. He just says, “We will see soon, right?” before giving Kim an awkward high-five. Kim tells cameras she is unsure of her long-distance relationship with Usman. “Sometimes he makes me feel insecure, and now I’m leaving on a doubtful note, like, how are we going to make this work? I am taking another chance by trusting him to not break my heart when I get back to the States, but I think Usman is worth the risk.”

Watch the clip below!

Kim recently responded to the criticism she was receiving from 90 Day fans for pressuring Usman to sleep with her. Kim said she regretted her behavior. “I was mortified. And I will never live that down, I don’t think. And I got a lot of people that were victims of sexual assault and all that. And I’m ashamed of it,” she said. However, Kim did make it look like Usman was leading her on before they met in Tanzania. “Nobody understands what he’s telling me or what he’s texting me. I didn’t go down there not knowing he wasn’t going to kiss me. I didn’t go down there not knowing we were going to have sex. We used certain terms, but that’s how it was,” Kim said.

Stay Connected With All About The Tea: Twitter Ι Instagram Ι YouTube Ι Facebook Ι Send Us Tips