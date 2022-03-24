Real Housewives of New York RHONY’s Luann De Lesseps Reacts To Ex-Husband’s Tom D’Agostino’s Engagement!

Real Housewives Of New York star, Luann De Lesseps, reacted to her ex-husband getting engaged last year.

Luann appeared on a recent episode of Andy Cohen’s Watch What Happens Live show on March 22 to talk about what she has been up to lately. A lot of fans were curious to know how Luann feels now that her ex, Tom, got engaged on New Year’s Eve — The same day she and Tom got married back in 2016. One fan asked the RHONY star what she thought of Tom’s proposal and if she had congratulated him yet.

Luann responded to the question, noting that the special day also happens to be Tom’s birthday. She also added while laughing, “Any other day would have been good!” Andy chimed in saying he didn’t like D’Agostiono’s actions, it seemed very petty to him. Luann added her iconic line from the RHONY trip to Turks and Caicos: “You know so not cool. Very like, uncool.”

De Lesseps opened up about her dating life. “Well, I am not seeing anybody right now. There’s nobody that I’d want to introduce to my children, let’s put it that way,” she said. Luann continued, “So I’m single, and, you know, I’m just so busy with my cabaret shows. That’s really the love of my life right now.”

Andy Cohen also gave his opinion on the matter by siding with Luann. The host said, “Let me also say this. I was so annoyed when I heard this news today and, also, just, Vicki deserves it [love] so much. And then also who got engaged last week was Tom D’Agostino. I’m like ‘these ladies deserve flowers and great guys in 2022.’”

Tom D’Agostino and Luann De Lesseps split in 2017, a few months after their marriage. Their relationship was plagued with rumors of infidelity which Luann did her best to ignore. She still thinks Tom never cheated during their marriage. Luann told PageSix, “I do not think Tom cheated on me, definitely not. God knows he’s got himself in some trouble in the past, but I don’t believe that continued [while we were married].”

After her divorce from De Lesseps in 2009, she said, “It was impossible, we were having problems and we tried really hard to fix things, and we finally came to the conclusion it was just not going to work. It was a tough decision and we are both very sad about it. But the truth is we just weren’t getting along.”

