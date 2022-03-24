Real Housewives of New York ‘Real Housewives Of New York’ Reboot, Pay Cuts…PLUS Whose NOT Filming New Show!

After a catastrophic season 13 involving racism, nasty in-fighting and poor ratings, The Real Housewives of New York will return but with major cast and salary changes.

Andy Cohen spoke to Variety about the network’s plan to launch an all-new The Real Housewives of New York cast.

The new RHONY show will tentatively be titled RHONY: Legacy or RHONY: Throwback. He added, “takes into account everything that our passionate audience has really been telling us over the last year,” and involves “rebooting and recasting” the series, most likely from scratch, and launching a second “RHONY” series featuring former stars.

Additionally, Cohen revealed plans to completely overhaul the original Real Housewives of New York series, he mentioned “rebooting and recasting” the series. He said they will most likely start from scratch. Radar Online suspects that OG cast members — Ramona Singer, Luann de Lesseps, and Sonja Morgan will exit the series.

As for season 13 villain, Eboni K. Williams, Cohen alluded to her return for the reboot and her friends could take over the empty cast slots. “So certainly if Eboni is interested and has friends that would meet our casting goals, then, of course, they would be considered,” he said.

“We’ve spent a lot of time figuring out where to go. And the plan that we’ve come up with, I think, is a real gift to the fans,” Cohen said.

The Bravo exec says he is more concerned with saving RHONY and believes “there are thousands of stories to tell here.” Cohen added, “We’re looking for a group of women who are real friends, and who are of diverse backgrounds, races and religions.”

And get this, ex-cast members like Bethenny Frankel and/or Carole Radziwill will only be offered $100k for the entire season, compared to the big salaries existing cast members earn.

According to sources, Luann de Lesseps scored a deal with the E! network and will not return to RHONY.

In regards to Luann de Lesseps and Sonja Morgan, Cohen wasn’t very specific.

“The answer is: Sonja and Luann have been a part of the show — for Luann, from the beginning, and Sonja since Season 3. So I think, in theory, sure,” he said.

“I could talk to you about hypothetical situations involving a lot of people that used to be on the show. I think the good news is, that’s a group that’s all still in each other’s lives,” he said.

