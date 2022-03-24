Teen Mom Leah Messer’s Dad Arrested For Crashing Car While On Drugs!

Leah Messer’s father, Gary, who has appeared on Teen Mom 2 alongside his daughter, was arrested on August 12, 2018, for “crashing into car and driving away” while under the influence of Oxycodone. The 57-year-old was arrested for reckless driving, property damage, and leaving the scene of the accident.

The Sun obtained the incident report which claimed that Gary sideswiped a black Chevy truck and continued driving. The driver of the truck followed him, claiming — “the suspect vehicle was swerving from the center lane to the left lane.” Gary finally stopped after she blew her horn and turned on her lights.

The report stated — “The suspect was oblivious to the surrounding traffic which was apparent when he struck the victim. The victim advised that the suspect was swerving lane to lane as well.”

Gary also reportedly crossed a school zone.

He told police officers that he had “back issues and that he takes Oxycodone for those issues” while being read his Miranda Rights.

The report read — “The suspect also acknowledged that the pills he takes advise not to operate heavy machinery or drive a car due to the side effects.”

“The suspect seemed lethargic and slow in his speech. The suspect was arrested and taken to Nassau County Jail.”

Gary’s grim mugshot is in stark contrast to his healthy 2012 appearance on TM2, where he was featured walking Leah down the aisle to her now-ex, Jeremy Calvert.

His bond was set at $3,502 for the reckless driving charge and at $1,502 for the charge of leaving the scene of the crash. Gary spent three days in jail before bailing himself out using a bondsman. He was later found guilty of the reckless driving charge, but the second offense of leaving the crash scene was dismissed. Gary was ordered to pay court fines and fees.

Leah, 29, spoke to her friend, Nicole, about her father’s arrest during a recent episode of Teen Mom 2

“My dad called me and said he’s in jail. When does my dad call me? I haven’t even heard from him in over a year,” Leah told her friend, Nicole. “He said, ‘They said I’m going to have to get an attorney.’ I was like, ‘I’m not paying for your attorney. He got in a wreck and hit someone else.’”

Leah’s sister, Victoria, called her crying about their father’s situation at the time.

“Why are you crying? He needs to take ownership of it. You can’t blame the court system for your stupidity. Don’t call me when you need bail money, that’s how I felt just now,” Leah told her sister. “You call me when you’re in jail, but you can’t call me on my birthday? You can’t call me on my kids’ birthdays? F**k you.”

Leah spoke about her father’s struggle with addiction in her book, ‘Hope, Grace & Faith.’ MTV documented Leah’s own battle with substance abuse on the long-running show. Leah wrote in her book that her father once “pressed a couple of pills” into her hand.

Teen Mom 2 airs on Tuesdays at 8 pm, ET, on MTV.

