Kylie Jenner Flaunts Post-Baby Body!

Kylie Jenner welcomed her second child with rapper Travis Scott last month.

Earlier this week, fans praised the mother of two for her body after she posted a photo of her baby boy. Kylie, 24, posted a photo flaunting her extra weight and stretch marks in an Instagram update. Kylie also posted another story of her updated workout routine now that she has given birth.

In the clip, she showed herself working out on the treadmill. The Keeping up with the Kardashians star captioned it, “Pilates right into cardio. Getting some strength back and it feels so good!” Kylie was dressed in black leggings, a loose sweatshirt, and white sneakers. She gave a glimpse of her figure to fans during the short clip. This is not the first time Kylie is sharing with fans about her life post-baby.

Recently, she showed her followers the new diet she had to adopt to get back to her healthy lifestyle. In one basket, there were carrots, strawberries, and lemons while another basket had green vegetables. Kylie’s recent photo showing off her stretch marks got her praise for normalizing normal bodies, especially after giving birth. One fan said, “The stretched skin, the postpartum tummy, the little extra weight. I just love it.”

The Kylie Cosmetics owner shared her new diet full of vegetables unlike the junk food fans are used to seeing her eat. In another Instagram post, Kylie opened up about how she was feeling after giving birth. “It’s not easy mentally, physically, spiritually, it’s just crazy. And yeah, I didn’t just want to get back to life without saying that because I think we can look on the internet — for other moms going through it right now — we can go on the internet, and it might look a lot easier for other people, and put the pressure on us, but it hasn’t been easy for me.”

Kylie and Travis welcomed their son on February 22, 2022. At first, the couple had named their son Wolf. However, Kylie recently announced to fans they had decided to change his name. She wrote on her Instagram stories, “FYI our son’s name isn’t Wolf anymore. We just really didn’t feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere.” None of them have told fans the official name of their son. The couple shares another child, Stormi, who was born in 2018.

