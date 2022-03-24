Vanderpump Rules James Kennedy Makes Red Carpet Debut With New Girlfriend Ally Lewber!

Vanderpump Rules star, James Kennedy, hit the red carpet for the first time with new girlfriend, Ally Lewber, at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards, Tuesday night.

James, 30, was snapped in a mostly unbuttoned white leopard print shirt and black pants. Ally wore a bright green printed minidress and strappy black heels.

The couple attended the event with James’ castmates, Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix. Tom, 38, wore a black and white button-up shirt paired with a light brown jacket. Ariana, 36, rocked an off-the-shoulder black gown with sexy cutouts.

The DJ shared his experience on his Instagram Stories, posting videos of the couples dancing to performances by LL Cool J, Megan Thee Stallion, John Legend, and others.

James and Ally went Instagram official on March 15 after taking off for a romantic trip to Tulum. The duo began dating after James and Raquel Leviss announced that they had ended their engagement in December.

The couple announced their breakup in a joint statement shortly after filming the Season 9 Vanderpump Rules reunion.

“After these 5 wonderful years we had together, we decided we have two different goals and made the decision to call off the engagement,” they wrote in a statement posted on Instagram on December 5.

“We love each other very much, but we aren’t in love anymore. We want nothing but the best for each other so please keep any thoughts positive. Sending Love.”

The pair broke their breakup news to their co-stars during the VPR reunion, which was filmed before they went public with their decision.

“We’ve decided to break off the engagement,” Raquel said. “It’s been something that I’ve been thinking about for a while, and I think that James has noticed my heart hasn’t been fully in it.”

The couple shocked fans when Raquel revealed during Part One of the reunion series that they had not had sex for two years before deciding to split. James had already confessed that he didn’t believe that Raquel was his “soulmate” when the reality star spilled the tea.

“We haven’t been having sex for a while,” Raquel revealed, during the January episode.

Raquel, 27, attended the awards show with VPR co-star, Scheana Shay. A bystander told E! News that the ex-couple shared a “cordial” greeting and a quick hug after crossing paths at the event.

James and Ally first connected in January, after the Bravo star deejayed a concert for Tom’s cover band, The Most Extras.

“James met Ally recently, and they have been dating for a few months now,” his rep told Us Weekly, at the time. “He’s super happy and excited to see what the future holds.”

