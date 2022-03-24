Netflix Black Is NOT Beautiful…Netflix Star Khanyi Mbau BLEACHED Her Skin To Become A White Woman! (See Pics)

Netflix’s new mega hit reality series, Young, Famous and African star, Khanyi Mbau, has admitted to bleaching her skin and All About The Tea has the shocking before and after pics.

Before and After Pics

As you can see in the photo above on the left, Khanyi Mbau, 36, was a beautiful dark-skin woman prior to transforming into the light-skin actress in the snapshot on the right.

Why Did She Start Bleaching

According to rumors, the South African native started bleaching her skin after a nasty break up that left her feeling insecure of her dark skin, because her former lover dumped her for a light-skin black woman.

Khanyi Mbau has never hidden the fact that she bleaches her skin. She claims that she just wants to be lighter in complexion. She recently revealed she was tired of using skin products that are available on the market – and because of that, she will start to manufacture her own line of skin-lightening products.

Who Is Khanyi Mbau

Khanyi Mbau is a South African model, actress, television host and artist. She was raised in Soweto, Mbau and rose to widespread prominence and became a household name in the soap opera circuit in Africa.

Young, Famous & African is the hit new Netflix series that introduces wealthy African stars to the world. At the centre of the show is Khanyi Mbau. In South African circles she’s known for being flashy, dating only wealthy men, and her love of luxury cars.

Messy Past

She wed her first husband, Mandla Mthembu, at 19 years old — he was 49 and wrote about their failed marriage in her book titled, “B*tch, Please! I’m Khanyi Mbau.”

The couple regularly made headlines for having matching yellow Lamborghinis and identical luxury outfits, and were always seen together. The marriage ended when he kicked her out of the luxury hotel they lived in.

Then came Theunis Crous, who bought the actress a BMW and a home. She then lowered her standards when she dated, African musician Tebogo Lerole.

