90 Day Fiancé's Memphis Has Been Called Out For Exaggerating Her Assets!

90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days star, Memphis Sandoval, is coming under fire from fans for lying about her assets.

When Memphis and Hamza first appeared on 90 Day Fiancé, they seemed to be eager to begin their lives together as a happy couple. Memphis flew to Tunisia to meet Hamza for the first time. However, their marriage plans didn’t go as planned when Memphis realized she needed time to create a prenup between them. Her insistence on the legal document didn’t sit well with 90 Day fans since they didn’t think Memphis had that many assets to protect from her Tunisian boyfriend.

One Reddit user posted a screenshot from the reality show where Memphis was explaining a prenup to Hamza. She was telling him, he won’t be able to take any of her money or assets like her house. The user, @ScoobDoggyDoge, captioned it, “Memphis, you don’t own a house.” Other fans of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days expressed their opinions on Memphis’ prenup since it seemed she didn’t understand the terms of such an agreement. Since she doesn’t have a house yet, a prenup would only protect her assets acquired before marriage and not the house she buys after marrying Hamza.

One fan said, “Her only mistake was not getting it drafted before she got on the plane to meet Hamza. This last-minute nonsense is just awful as is dragging his family into it the day before the wedding.” Others accused Memphis of not doing any research on a prenup before bringing it up to Hamza. “Look, I get wanting a prenup and Memphis has every right to ensure her assets are safe, but based on her waiting TWO DAYS before her wedding to consult a lawyer…She doesn’t know ****!”

Viewers first met Hamza and Memphis during season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days. However, they have come to the conclusion that Memphis is not the greatest fit for Hamza because she doesn’t treat him well. Another person said, “Surprise prenups a day or two before a planned wedding sound like a coerced signature to me. I could see a Judge tossing that right out not to mention the language barrier and his clear lack of understanding.”

