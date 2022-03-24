90 Day Fiance 90 Day Fiancé’s Kalani Says Asuelu Blocked Her After ’90 Day Diaries’ Fight!

Kalani revealed to fans that her husband blocked her after their nasty fight on 90 Day Diaries.

Kalani Faagata and Asuelu Pulaa are 90 Day Fiancé fan-favorites who came back to the TLC and Discovery+ spin-off show. In a recent 90 Day Diaries episode, Asuelu and Kalani ended up in a nasty fight. During their fight, Kalani admitted that she didn’t feel supported by her husband in their relationship. Kalani has to do everything at home with the kids while Asuelu gets to go out and have “quiet” time.

Kalani, 33, recently updated her followers on her Instagram Stories about what happened after their fight aired. “Mr. Boohole blocked me, but I just found out Larissa [Dos Santos Lima] blocked me too and that actually hurt my feelings LMAOOO!” she wrote. Kalani posted her comments about Asuelu on March 22. She also apologized to Larrissa if she had done something to warrant her block. “Tell Larissa I’m sorry for whatever I did. [kiss face emoji] [two pink hearts emoji].”

Larissa responded to Kalani’s Instagram Story. She explained that there were no hard feelings between her and Kalani. Larissa, 34, had blocked a lot of her 90 Day Fiancé castmates after she left the show since she didn’t want to hear anything about the reality show or anyone on it. Larissa left the cast of 90 Day Fiancé.

The couple is also not following each other on Instagram. Asuelu and Kalani have been married since 2018 and they appear to be working on their marriage. They share two kids together: Oliver, 4, and Kennedy, 2. Kelani and Asuelu are dedicated to working on their marriage since they have gone to counseling before. However, despite their relationship issues like lack of communication, Asuelu and Kalani are still together.

The 90 Day couple recently returned from a trip to Hawaii in which they looked happy together. Kalani posted photos of her, Asuelu, and the kids on her Instagram. They took a much-needed vacation to Disneyland with the kids. Fans commented on Kalani’s post saying, “OMG i’m watching season 6 now and came to see if you are still together and YOU ARE! SO HAPPY FOR YOU!” Another fan said, “So glad to see you are still working at your marriage and keeping faith. Such a beautiful family and I love the way your family supports both of you!”

