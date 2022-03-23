Celebrity News Wendy Williams Spotted Looking Stressed After GMA Interview!

Wendy Williams was spotted for the first time after her no-face interview on Good Morning America.

Wendy Williams was seen on Tuesday in a Newark Airport after flying in from Miami. The host had a concerned look on her face as she spoke on the phone. Wendy was wearing a bright yellow North Face jacket, oversized black boots, a Yankees baseball cap, and had several Louis Vuitton bags. Williams, 57, was waiting for her son, Kevin Jr., to board the flight with her. The 21-year old was also seen holding her arm. A source close to the host claimed Wendy had made major lifestyle changes which have done wonders for her health.

Wendy Williams has been in Miami recovering from her health issues. She has been dealing with the side effects of her Graves Disease for a while but now seems to be doing better. Wendy was not in a wheelchair during this recent flight which made fans hopeful that the daytime talk show host’s health is significantly improving.

In Wendy’s Good Morning America interview, she told fans about her future plans, “This is what I would love to say to my ‘Wendy’ watchers: Keep watching because I’m going to be back on the Wendy show. Bigger and brighter than ever.” Wendy also gave fans a specific timeline on her return to TV. “Give me about three months. There are private things that I have to deal with and then I’ll be ready to come back and be free and ready to do my thing.”

During the interview, Wendy also spoke about her lawsuit with Wells Fargo. “They say that I need somebody to handle my account and I don’t want that. I want all my money. I want to see all my money that I’ve worked hard for my entire life.” Wendy Williams also added that she is a hardworking and law-abiding citizen who doesn’t deserve to be harassed by her bank. Wells Fargo had requested Wendy to be put under conservatorship claiming she is the victim of undue influence and exploitation. Wendy has denied all claims from Wells Fargo and believes they don’t have her best interests in mind.

Despite Wendy reassuring fans that she is returning to the show, she might not come back in the same time slot. One of Wendy’s guest hosts, Sherri Shepherd, was announced to take over the daytime slot with her own show. Sherri, 54, is set to begin her new show in September 2022.

Stay Connected With All About The Tea: Twitter Ι Instagram Ι YouTube Ι Facebook Ι Send Us Tips