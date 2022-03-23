Celebrity News Wendy Williams Demands Her Millions From Wells Fargo In EXPLOSIVE Video!

Wendy Williams is exposing a lot of shady dealings with former employees and Wells Fargo bank in a new video after ex-manager Bernie Young filed a petition in court seeking to be the talk show host’s legal guardian.

“My thing is that I’ve been asking questions about my money,” Wendy firmly states via Instagram, in a video below captured by All About The Tea. Keep reading then watch the video.

As reported, Wendy Williams, 57, filed an emergency petition asking the court to force Wells Fargo bank to unfreeze her bank account containing several million amid a battle for her health. This was in response to Wells Fargo demanding the New York court appoint a guardianship for the TV personality under the impression she “is the victim of undue influence and financial exploitation.” The court case has now been transferred into her guardianship case.

“When I began asking questions about my money, suddenly Lori Schiller has got no response regarding my money,” Williams alleged about her former financial adviser in her new video. “I want my money. This is not fair. And Wells Fargo has no questions and answers.”

According to court documents, Williams’ attorney requested the judge order Wells Fargo bank to grant her “access to any and all accompanying statements,” noting the change came after Schiller said that Williams “was of unsound mind.”

“Wendy wants the world to know that she strenuously denies all allegations about her mental health and well-being,” Williams’ lawyer LaShawn Thomas fired back to Page Six in February prior to her latest appearance on Good Morning America, in which she stood by those claims.

Currently Wendy Williams son, Kevin Jr., has power of attorney but has not filed for guardianship.

“Lori Schiller and Wells Fargo have this guardianship petition about keeping me away from my money,” Williams continued in her plea. “This is not right and you know this is not fair. And this guy named Bernie Young, I know for a fact that Bernie Young used my American Express card to hire an attorney to file a petition against me. That was done with my American Express card. Bernie Young, you’re no good.”

In the video below, Williams gives details about a “former doctor” with medical information about her that she had never received, yet it was sent to Schiller and the court. “Wells Fargo has used all this stuff to create the guardianship over me,” she went on.

