Real Housewives of New Jersey Teresa Giudice’s Fiancé Luis Ruelas’ Company Files For $1M Bankruptcy!

Teresa Guidice’s fiancé, Luis Ruelas, got himself into some legal trouble after failing to pay his company’s bills.

Real Housewives Of New Jersey star, Teresa, has been dating Luis since 2020 — only a few months after she finalized her divorce from ex-husband, Joe Giudice. Ruelas popped the question to Teresa during a romantic trip to Greece. When asked about Luis, she said, “I feel like he’s my soulmate.” However, new reports state that Teresa’s soulmate is getting sued for $113,000 after failing to pay the vendor of a produce company that he was working with in 2021. According to court papers obtained by The Sun, C.H Robinson Worldwide sued Produce Depot, Luis, and another business partner on September 23, 2021, for not paying for goods delivered.

The documents state, “Produce Depot has failed and refused to pay for the commodities it ordered, received, and accepted from Plaintiff, despite due demand.” Some of the products that were sold include fresh fruits and vegetables to Luis’ company in October and November 2020. The document also states, “Luis Ruelas and his business partner “are or were owners, officers, directors, members and/or at least 10 percent shareholders of Produce Depot during the relevant time period, making them ‘responsibly connected.”

“[They were] responsible for the day-to-day operations [and] had full decision-making authority over the assets of Produce Depot.” In the documents, the plaintiff, Robinson Worldwide, requested that attorney fees and interest be paid by the defendants. However, in a December 2021 response to the lawsuit, Ruelas and his co-defendants denied the allegations. They said they are not individuals which are or were in custody, control, or management of the produce business and requested the case to be dismissed.

Produce Depot also submitted paperwork to show they had filed for bankruptcy on March 2, 2022, so that they could request the case to be postponed. The business filed for $1,660,488.10. The case’s postponement was approved for Produce Depot and another listed business, however, the case against Luis and another defendant who was added later on is still ongoing.

This isn’t Luis’ first time getting sued recently. In April 2020, his ex-fiancée sued him for “controlling and abusive behavior.” According to The Sun, the documents stated, “After some other instances of controlling, abusive behavior, [Louie] gave [his ex-fiancée] various gifts to induce [her] to continue her relationship with him.” Luis’ ex-fiance ended up dropping the lawsuit.

Stay Connected With All About The Tea: Twitter Ι Instagram Ι YouTube Ι Facebook Ι Send Us Tips