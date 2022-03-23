Celebrity News Snooki Blasts Andy Cohen as ‘NASTY’ For Shutting Her Out Of ‘RHONJ’!

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi put Andy Cohen on blast on Monday, after Real Housewives of New Jersey star, Melissa Gorga, claimed that he would never invite her to appear on the Bravo show.

As reported in January—The mom of two revealed that Jersey Shore personality, Nicole Polizzi, aka Snooki, would never be in the running to join the RHONJ cast. The reality star spilled that Andy Cohen had shut down any chance of Snooki becoming a Jersey “Housewife” during a January episode of her podcast, Melissa Gorga on Display.

Melissa’s podcast guest, Danny Pellegrino, asked if Snooki had ever been considered for a spot on the Garden State cast.

“Andy Cohen gives her such a hard no… he’s just like ‘don’t even say it,’” Melissa, who shares a friendship with Snooki, revealed.

“Whenever I would go to him and be like ‘hello! She’s married now; she has three kids, she lives around the block. She’s great for this, I think,’ and he just looks at me like ‘no,’” the Bravo star added.

“He is just not having it,” Melissa reiterated, before clarifying that she understood the Bravo executive’s position.

“To his defense, they typically do not like to cast other people who have already been on a different reality show,” the reality star said. “They prefer to find an authentic lady living in New Jersey with a crazy life and a Bentley.”

Snooki claimed that she had no interest in the show, at the time.

“I’m terrified because some of those girls … they get into it,” she told Page Six. “Even though I’m on a reality show, I hate drama.”

Snooki added— “I like positivity and I like just having a good time and going home. I just feel like that would be wild.”

Snooki addressed the diss during a March 21 appearance on the “Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef” podcast, taking a swipe at Cohen.

“I’m not upset that [Andy] doesn’t want me to be a housewife cause I’m not cut out for that s***,” the MTV alum said. “Like, it’s just too drama. And I don’t like drama. I just like drinking, having fun, and then going home… I just feel like he’s a little nasty towards me and I don’t know what I did… He’s just like, so like blunt, like you can be, you can say no in a nicer way.”

She added—“I just feel like he’s being drama for the people. And I feel like if we saw each other, we’d say, ‘Hi.’ Like I said I don’t like being mean to people. I don’t like grudges. I don’t like the drama. I feel like we would be okay.”

Cohen admitted that he had disregarded the idea of Snooki joining the RHONJ cast, during a September 2020 interview.

“First of all, we are already in production on next season of the show. So, the answer is: at no time soon would that happen,” Cohen said during an appearance on Live With Kelly and Ryan.

“That’s a rumor that’s popped up a few times over the years. It’s always something that I’ve kind of discounted, and I’ve thought, it’s two different shows — I don’t see it,” he added.

