90 Day Fiancé: Ellie Rose And Victor Lean Are Married!

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way stars, Ellie and Victor, got married after his move to Seattle.

The couple first met when Ellie had visited the island of Providencia for a vacation. Viewers got to see their relationship blossom during 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, when Ellie made the decision to move from her hometown of Seattle to live with Victor in Providencia. However, everything changed after tragedy struck Victor’s beautiful home. A category 5 hurricane struck that destroyed everyone’s houses.

While trying to rebuild after the hurricane, the couple got into a lot of arguments and didn’t seem to get along well. So, Rose had decided to go back home for a while, but that was before she got engaged to Victor. In a new episode of TLC’s 90 Day Diaries, it shows Victor and Ellie, unlike many 90 Day Fiancé couples, made it to the altar. In a March 21 clip of the show, Ellie reveals that Victor got his K-1 VISA approved almost four months after she had left Providencia. Ellie filed the K1 VISA application as a backup in case their plan to stay in Victor’s country didn’t work out.

Viewers got to see Ellie welcome Victor to America after months of being apart. She baked a coconut cake and had pizza and champagne for him as a surprise welcoming gift. When Ellie brought up wedding plans after his arrival, Victor was all in. “I just want to make sure we get the commitment together, we get married. It don’t matter how or where,” she said. At the time, they only had 90 days to get married or Victor would return back to his home country.

The Providencia native also had a few questions about his green card. “I’m not marrying you for a green card, right? I’m marrying you cause I want to be with you, I want to start a life with you, but I would like to know, how long after we get married is I’m allowed to have my green card?” The show skipped to 90 days later where we got to see Victor and Ellie finally getting married in what looked like a garden wedding.

The couple attended their beautiful ceremony with casual outfits to mark their union. Victor had on a button-down shirt and Hawaiian print shorts while Ellie had on a white maxi dress. The newlyweds looked overjoyed as they shared a kiss in front of their guests. “We got married!!” Ellie began. “We’re doing great, we’re looking forward to going back to Providencia at some point, seeing what the future brings.”

