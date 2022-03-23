Featured 90 Day Fiancé’s Anny Francisco Reveals How Much She Makes Online!

Former 90 Day Fiancé star, Anny Francisco, revealed she makes a good amount of money by posting online.

Anny appeared on season 7 of 90 Day Fiancé with her then-boyfriend, Robert Springs. For the couple, it was love at first sight since they got engaged only 8 hours after meeting each other. Anny, 33, got married to Robert in September 2019, and since then, they have been happily married. Now the reality star is sharing with her fans how she earns money through posting videos on Instagram.

Anny explained that she learned the money-making trick from another 90 Day Fiancé alum, Varya Malina. Annie told fans that she earned $1,200 by uploading videos and following Varya’s footsteps. When Varya posted a reel on her Instagram account talking about audience engagement, Annie commented on the post and thanked her for the helpful tips. Many 90 Day fans congratulated Anny on her success and urged her to post her own explanation video.

In a recent post, Anny proved that she really cares about her 90 Day Fiancé fans. She posted an explanation video with the caption, “Español para mis gente que no entiende inglés y quiere hacer dinero.” It means, “For my people who don’t understand English and want to make money!” In the video, Anny shows fans that she earned a bonus of $327.31 that month. The maximum earnings for Anny on Instagram that month are $1,200.

Anny Francisco’s fans thanked the reality star in the comments for making the video. Her Spanish-only tutorial was short, helpful, and easy to understand. One person wrote, “Gracias por preocuparte por la comunidad hispanohablante,” which means, “Thank you for caring about the Spanish-speaking community!” Another fan of the reality star said, “You are so beautiful, we are loving you here in South Africa.”

When one fan asked for an English version of her explanation video, Anny explained she would make another video soon for her English fans. Most of the people in the comments were wishing her well in her side hustle on Instagram. Anny only started her IG career when she began posting reels in January, and since then, she has posted six. Francisco’s videos get an average of 20,000 likes and 500 comments, which makes for a decent income. Robert and Annie share two children together, Brenda Aliyah who was born in 2020, and Adriel who was born in September 2021.

Stay Connected With All About The Tea: Twitter Ι Instagram Ι YouTube Ι Facebook Ι Send Us Tips