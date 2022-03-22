Real Housewives of Orange County Shannon Beador’s ‘RHOC’ Reunion Dress From Hell BOTCHED By ‘Project Runway’ Alum!

Bones Jones did not make it work for Shannon Beador.

Drama swirled around The Real Housewives of Orange County reunion before filming even kicked off, Page Six reports. Shannon Beador hired Project Runway designer, Bones Jones, to design her reunion dress after connecting with him as a guest model on the fashion competition series—but the result was a disaster.

“Shannon really clicked with Bones while they were filming and wanted to support him by wearing a custom dress by him to the reunion,” a source told the outlet. “She flew him out to California on her dime, put him up in a nice hotel, and took him to dinner. When it came time for him to show her the gown, it was a complete mess.”

The insider said that Bones, 30, produced a dress for the Bravo star that was a “horrific yellow,” didn’t adequately stretch, and revealed “every wrinkle.” The design itself was reportedly problematic, as the dress draped at the bodice and gathered at the side, highlighting Shannon’s midsection. The garment was partially constructed with yellow netting that made the RHOC veteran look like she had “been caught in an avocado bag.”

“It was one of the ugliest reunion dresses,” the snitch dished. “Nothing was finished, the hem was fraying everywhere.”

The designer reportedly did not work hard to fix the dress, leaving Shannon out “thousands of dollars” for no results. The insider said that producers told Shannon, 57, that the creation was unworkable, and sent a team member to scour her closet while another assistant shopped for a new dress at a local store, which turned out to be the reunion winner.

“Of course there are two sides and maybe 5 to every story,” Bones told Page Six Style.

All of the Bravo ladies credit their designers on Bravo Insider, but Shannon only lists “styling: Bones” underneath her photo.

“I wanted to support new talent, and I wanted him to succeed,” Shannon told Page Six Style Monday, adding— “but he tried something new, and unfortunately, it didn’t work.”

“Normally production would be annoyed about delays like this, but it was completely out of her control,” the source explained. “She was so distraught and felt so bad. It was all on Bones. He dropped the ball.”

The insider added that Bones did not act contrite over the fashion debacle, but instead snapped selfies wearing one of Shannon’s gowns from her personal collection, modeling the dress like he was “on the runway.”

Shannon’s fashion nightmare comes after the reunion looks of cast members of the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City were publicly dragged as the “worst in housewives history.”

Bravo released a preview peek at the Utah cast’s reunion outfits in January—and it didn’t take long for fans to sound off about the group’s eclectic fashion choices.

“Was the theme “dress your worst”?” one user asked on an Instagram fan account.

“It’s giving millennial prom,” another fan said of the jewel toned gowns.

“This might be the worst in housewives history,” another viewer noted.

“What happened to us, we all went through the mid town tunnel and took acid – What the f**k are you wearing like really? 😂” a follower asked.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Wednesdays at 9 pm, ET, on Bravo.