Real Housewives of New York ‘RHONY’ Star Mixed Up In Extortion Case Involving Cannabis!

Real Housewives of New York star Aviva Drescher‘s husband, Reid Drescher, is getting sued for bamboozling a Cannabis farmer.

According to the court documents filed on Monday, Reid used his wife’s fame to scam a Los Angeles-based Marijuana dealer, P&S Ventures LLC, into an investment plan. Reid Drescher claimed to have several connections with influential celebrities due to his wife’s appearance as a Real Housewife. The report claims Drescher’s private equity fund, Gateway Privileged Fund, failed to come up with the money he promised, which ruined the enterprise.

According to the court papers, “Drescher bragged that he was a cousin of Fran Drescher, who played The Nanny in the television series of that name, and that his wife, Aviva Drescher, was on Bravo’s Real Housewives of New York, claiming to have many celebrity contacts as a result.” However, Aviva was fired from RHONY after she hit another castmate with her prosthetic leg in 2014. The suit also claimed Reid’s lies convinced P&S into accepting a $5.4 million dollar investment from his fund in exchange for stock. However, Drescher was soon forced to admit they didn’t have the huge sum to invest.

The fund ultimately managed $1.35 million, but the shortfall sent P&S into a “costly and damaging receivership.” P&S is seeking compensatory and punitive damages, and is asking for its contact with Gateway to be canceled. Drescher and Gateway responded to the suit saying they will file counterclaims. “We’re going to file a massive counterclaim here. We’re going to hold the plaintiffs responsible for their contractual obligations.”

Aviva was on RHONY during seasons 5 and 6 and has said before she would love to return to the Bravo show if she was ever asked by producers. “If they needed somebody and I worked in the mix, I would go back,” she told Page Six in 2018. “I really think the Housewives are some of the strongest women around because they are portraying their real life and they’re getting hammered for it and to have that thick skin. I think it’s really admirable.”

“Our lives are so different because none of them are really married and none of them have kids. All their kids are grown,” said Drescher with her husband Reid chiming in that “all of them don’t go out until 11 p.m.” Aviva finished, “I go to bed at 8 p.m., so I’m really boring.”

