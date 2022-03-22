Real Housewives of Miami ‘RHOM’ Star Lisa Hochstein’s Husband Dr. Leonard Hit With 4th Malpractice Lawsuit!

Real Housewives of Miami star, Lisa Hochstein’s husband is Dr. Leonard is hit with another malpractice lawsuit!

Lisa and Dr. Leonard have been together for the past 14 years, and through their marriage, they have faced different challenges. One of them includes Lisa’s husband getting hit with the fourth malpractice lawsuit. Former patient, Maylen Ortega, claims Dr.Leonard performed poor postoperative care on her which led to her developing necrosis and sepsis.

According to court documents obtained by Page Six, Maylen went to the Florida-based surgeon for a breast augmentation and abdominoplasty in April 2019. In the documents submitted in August 2021, Maylen argued that Dr. Leonard and his team at MedSpa South Florida failed to “follow the prevailing medical standard of medical care required of medical professionals.” She also claimed to have noticed her incisions had started turning purple just two days after her procedure.

Ortega had to check herself into a local hospital after the MedSpa did not respond to any of her requests for help. The patient added that she was in so much pain at the time. “Due to her blood supply not being preserved, it caused “necrosis and death of tissue, leading to loss of the entire lower abdominal wall.” Maylen is now suing Dr. Leonard for damages amounting to $30,000 and a trial by jury for allegedly suffering permanent disfigurement, mental anguish, extreme scaring, embarrassment, humiliation, and for the necessity of further surgery.

Lisa’s husband denied all the charges of wrongdoing in his own filing. He argues that Maylen Ortega’s lawsuit should be dismissed citing the expired date on the cases’ statute of limitations. Dr. Leonard Hochstein currently has 4 lawsuits against him for malpractice. Only last year the “Boob God” was sued again by patient, Jennifer Geci.

According to PageSix, Geci claims Dr. Leonard utilized, “improper surgical technique while performing a thigh lift allegedly leaving her with an injury in and around the groin and labia” that caused “altered and deformed genitalia.” The lawsuit also claims that she suffered disability and physical impairment. Geci is seeking damages in excess of $50,000. Luz Del Alba is another former patient who sued Dr. Leonard in 2021 over her thigh and arm lift. The procedure allegedly left her with large open wounds and a significant limitation of the range of motion in her arms.

