Kelly Dodd Says ‘RHOC’ Ratings Suck Because She Was Fired!

Kelly Dodd is making sure everyone knows The Real Housewives of Orange County ratings could have been better if she was still on the show.

Kelly was fired from RHOC before season 16. Kelly recently tweeted her true feelings about the show. “SHE HAD ME FIRED!! The mistake Bravo made WAS to let me go!! I would’ve taken this POS DOWN! HD got kiss-a–es [Emily Simpson and Gina Kirschenheiter], awful to watch & it’s why ratings suck!!!” Kelly also added on her post that her time on Andy Cohen was just Counting Down Heather Dubrow’s Most Fancy Pants Moments Ahead of Her Return to RHOC.

Last year, Dodd blamed cancel culture for her exit from RHOC. “Then I have this little group of people that are the cancel culture that hate me,” she said at the time. “They’re the loud ones … the woke, broke people. They love to hate me.” Kelly also said her behavior on the show contributed to her exit from the franchise. “Listen, ultimately I got fired because of myself. I’m the one who got myself fired. I was like Howard Stern with WNBC. I had the executives calling me, and Emily’s like, ‘Who are they?’ and I’m like, ‘Well, they know me! I know them!’ But I was causing them a lot of grief. I was causing them a lot of trouble.”

Kelly joined The Real Housewives of Orange County in season 11. However, since she left, Dodd has called out the show’s ratings several times. In December 2021, she tweeted, “Wait, wasn’t I the ratings problem ? Wasn’t there a boycott ?? We got over a million viewers 14 out of 16 weeks last season despite HUGE competition from election coverage on the news !!! This year ? #RHOC16 under a million 3x in 4 weeks ! Hey @Andy How’s that reboot going ???”

Show’s host Andy Cohen clapped back at Dodd for claiming the ratings were bad. “Reboot going great. Feels like a return to form for #RHOC. Look at the delayed numbers, not live. That’s what’s measured.” One fan argued on Twitter about Dodd’s post. “How did Heather get Kelly fired when Heather hasn’t been on the show in what 5 years?” Somebody else said, “Your desperation is not a good look. Not a good look at all. You fail to remember that the housewives franchise comes first not Kelly Dodd. You are not the chicken before the egg.”

