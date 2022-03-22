Vanderpump Rules Katie Maloney Reveals She’s Still Living With Tom Schwartz Amid Divorce!

Katie Maloney spoke out about her breakup from Tom Schwartz on a recent episode of her podcast, ‘You’re Gonna Love Me.’ The Vanderpump Rules star opened up about why she decided to end her 12-year relationship, after confirming that she had split from Tom last Tuesday.

Katie shared that she and Tom are still living together and working to remain friends, during an emotional episode called “The Hardest Decision I Ever Made.”

“We’re still figuring out the next steps. Obviously, I don’t think we’re not going to live together forever, but you know, there’s a lot of details and logistics to figure out there,” Katie said.

She added—“This past month it’s just been us just having a lot of discussions and just kind of processing all the emotions along the way.”

The Bravo star, who shared that she told friends and family about her decision ahead of her announcement, admitted that “a lot of times divorce and things like that can feel embarrassing or like a failure.”

Katie revealed that she had felt disconnected from Tom for a long time, before making the “hardest and most painful decision” she’s ever had to make.

The former Sur waitress said that she “got to a point where” she felt like she “was going to burst for months” before mustering the courage to tell Tom how she felt.

The 35-year-old reality star added that she’s thankful that they don’t hold resentment against each other.

“It would be truly heartbreaking if we got to a point in our marriage where there was resentment and anger and we spent a lifetime together and ended up hating one another,” Katie told her listeners.

Katie said that the duo is trying to “hang out” with mutual pals amid an effort to remain friends, and not “make it awkward for anyone.” She added that she does not want anyone to feel like they have to take sides as their divorce plays out.

Tom took to Instagram last week to break the divorce news, writing— “I’m not quite ready to use the “D” word because it’s too painful. Yes my heartaches but I’ll be ok. Not looking to evoke any sympathy here. I’m not the victim. Not gonna write too sad a song.”

He added—“Fully respect Katie’s decision and we’ve had healthy, productive conversations about it. It would be far sadder if she decided to stay with me whilst not happy.”

Katie shared her own statement, only moments later. She told her followers that she “never thought I would have to make an announcement like this.”

“This ending is not met with resentment or animosity, no sides to choose. We have deep admiration for one another that will always remain and we cherish our friendship.”

“Although we may be on different paths we will continue to love and support one another’s happiness. Thank you for all the kind words and support,” she concluded.

Katie and Tom received a flood of love and support from Vanderpump Rules cast members, past and present, in the comment sections of their posts.

