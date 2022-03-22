Black Ink Crew Black Ink Crew Chicago’s Charmaine Bey QUITS — Cuts Ties With Ryan!

Raissa Asunbo Raissa Asunbo is a Content Contributor at All About The Tea. She lives in Toronto, Canada and enjoys reading, watching movies, traveling and spending time with her family.

Charmaine Bey has quit Black Ink Crew: Chicago. Charmaine seemingly took issue with how the show focused on drama unfolding between her and 2nd City Ink workers while she was grieving her father’s death. She also accused Kitty and Draya of just showing up at the shop to film the show. She believes that they took aim at her for a storyline, even though they knew she was pregnant and upset about her father.

Charmaine recently took to Instagram to announce that she had walked away from the show. She added that she had unfollowed every cast member who rubbed her the wrong way.

Charmaine wrote—“I quit the TV show blackinkcrew. I’m no longer working with, ‘TV tattoo artist,’ unfollowed any phony person I used to deal with from the show, hired all dope artists who represent Chicago. And my haters will still say my shop isn’t legit. Whatever helps you sleep at night. Hating on me will not get you a bigger bag and it certainly will not stop my success. The worst ones are the ones who say they love you to your face but they hate you deep down inside. 🥴”

She added—“If you support me beyond the TV show, follow my tattoo shop @2ndCityInk and check out the amazing artists who work at my shop. Thank you team for trusting me! Nothing but respect and all love over here 💜.”

Fans immediately noticed that she had unfollowed Ryan. One Instagram user’s comment prompted a response from Charmaine’s husband, Neek, who confirmed that the friendship had ended.

He wrote—“It’s a wrap.”

Charmaine’s last season on the show was filmed amid her father’s battle with cancer. She had conflicts with a couple of the tattoo artists, and her pregnancy only added stress. Kitty offered to take a greater leadership role, but Charmaine was not on board, and eventually fired her. Fans called out her actions on social media, so Charmaine fired back, claiming that the drama was manufactured and that Kitty and Draya never actually worked at her shop. She alleged that her real artists weren’t even on the show and that Kitty and Draya were just there for cameras. The last straw appeared to be when Charmaine’s father died and the drama continued amid her emotional ordeal.

Charmaine was asked how the show had affected her life in a March 2021 interview with Madamenoire.

“The show in general,” she told the outlet. “The opportunity as a whole is a huge blessing. The fact that we’re in our seventh season is amazing. The fact that people still care about ‘Black Ink’ and still watch it and can’t wait for it to come back. These people have grown up with me literally and I’m super, super grateful and I would hope to continue doing this for a long time. It’s helped me also with my career and everything so I’m super grateful. I literally would not be in this position if it wasn’t for the opportunity. But now it’s just about if you’re going to be a part of something, trying to change the narrative a little bit.”

Stay Connected With All About The Tea: Twitter Ι Instagram Ι YouTube Ι Facebook Ι Send Us Tips