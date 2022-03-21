Celebrity News Wendy Williams Returning To TV On A Popular Talk Show!

Wendy Williams might be returning to television on a totally different daytime talk show despite rumors about her health issues.

Wendy Williams has been away from TV for the past several months to focus on her health issues. This led to her daytime talk show, The Wendy Williams, show getting canceled after 14 seasons. It was announced that one of the show’s guest hosts, Sherri Shepherd, would replace Wendy, 57, with her own talk show. Sherri is set to take over Wendy’s timeslot — the one she’s held since 2008. “OMG! I am so excited to have my dream come true and debut my very own talk show SHERRI in the fall. I can’t wait until I return to NY to host the show and merge everything I love…pop culture, talk, entertainment, and comedy,” Sherri gushed.

A source revealed to Radar Online that Wendy already has an offer to join the ladies on The View. “The buzz within ABC is that Wendy might be joining The View. There is an offer for her to appear on the show whenever she wants,” the source revealed. “The open invitation has made it very clear that when Wendy wants to give her first TV interview since losing her own show, there will always be a seat at the table for her.” Fans have been aching to see Wendy back on their screens, however, the celebrity host has not confirmed anything yet.

Another source spoke about Wendy’s position right now since so many people want to hear from her. Many talk shows want Wendy’s first TV interview since it will be the most talked-about interview of the year. “But what makes The View opportunity so interesting is that this interview could open up the door to her joining the show on a recurring basis,” the source added. They continued, “It would be a chemistry test for Wendy with Whoopi [Goldberg] and the ladies. It would not be the first time The View snapped up a new co-host who had previously had their own show. When Rosie O’Donnell joined, their numbers went through the roof.”

In a recent interview with Good Morning America, Wendy said, “There are private things that I have to deal with and then I’ll be ready to come back and be free and ready to do my thing. This is what I would love to say to my Wendy watchers: Keep watching because I’m going to be back on the Wendy show bigger and brighter than ever.”

Stay Connected With All About The Tea: Twitter Ι Instagram Ι YouTube Ι Facebook Ι Send Us Tips