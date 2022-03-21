Vanderpump Rules Tom Schwartz And Katie Maloney Spotted At Lunch Post-Breakup!

Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney connected for lunch in Studio City on Saturday, seemingly proving that their breakup was amicable. The split Vanderpump Rules couple broke bread together at Mister O’s only five days after announcing the end of their relationship of 12 years.

Tom, 39, and Katie, 35, who were both wearing hoodies, sat in a quiet corner of the eatery’s outdoor patio.

The duo appeared to be on friendly terms, but an eyewitness told TMZ that “they seemed disinterested in each other” and were both focused on their phones.

The sit-down was the second time the ex-couple had been spotted in public since they announced their divorce. Tom took responsibility for the separation and shared that he respected Katie’s decision to end their marriage, in a statement on social media.

“Well this sucks. How am I supposed to capture 12 years of love in a f**kin Instagram caption. Is there a good break up front?” Tom wrote via Instagram.

He continued—“Katie and I are separating. I’m not quite ready to use the “D” word because it’s too painful. Yes my heartaches but I’ll be ok. Not looking to evoke any sympathy here. I’m not the victim. Not gonna write too sad a song.”

“Fully respect Katie’s decision and we’ve had healthy, productive conversations about it,” he added. “It would be far sadder if she decided to stay with me whilst not happy.”

Katie followed Tom’s statement with her own Instagram post, writing—“I never thought I would have to make an announcement like this. But I feel it’s important that I’m open about my life with you.”

She added—“This ending is not met with resentment or animosity, no sides to choose. We have deep admiration for one another that will always remain and we cherish our friendship. Although we may be on different paths we will continue to love and support one another’s happiness. Thank you for all the kind words and support.”

Fans flooded Katie’s comment section with love and well wishes.

One fan said— “aaaaw guys were my favorite from Vanderpump.. but always wishing you guys the best.”

Another viewer wrote—“I watched you guys since the beginning. I wish you all the privacy and peace through all this.”

A source close to the family previously spoke to The Sun about the couple’s rocky relationship.

The insider said—“Katie and Tom have split and gotten back together and split and gotten back together. They’re currently not together, no. She’s doing her own thing right now.”

“She hasn’t filed for divorce yet but it’s been discussed. They’re just taking time apart right now and seeing what happens.”

