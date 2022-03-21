Sister Wives ‘Sister Wives’ Star Paedon Brown Victim of Brazen Robbery!

Sister Wives star Paedon Brown announced that he was robbed recently. The son of Kody and Christine Brown shared the brazen details of the incident and All About The Tea will break it down for you.

Was He Injured

Although crimes such as murder and rape are considered extremely heinous, crimes against property can cause enormous loss, suffering, and even personal injury or death. In this case, the TLC star was not a victim of a violent crime, however, the damages suffered were emotional. Keep reading to get more details.

What Went Down

Sister Wives star Paedon Brown opened up about the robbery incident while on TikTok Saturday night. According to the 23-year-old, the crime occurred while he was working out at the gym. He placed his belongings in his gym bag, stored it in a locker, then proceeded to work out. After working out, he returned to his locker to retrieve his personal belongings. After going through his items, Paedon discovered something was missing. Keep reading for more details.

What Was Stolen

After exiting the gym, Paedon Brown returned to his car and opened his wallet. It was then he discovered all his cash was missing. The bandit made off with $100.00 from his wallet. Paedon stated that he’s “really annoyed,” because “it was a $100 bucks in my wallet… GONE!” His credit cards, drivers license, and other items in his wallet and gym bag were not stolen, so for that he’s grateful.

During the video, Paedon commented that it was “only $ 100.00,” nevertheless acknowledging that the money belonged to him and he wants it back, especially while the nation is experiencing inflation. And his fans agreed. One observer wrote, “A hundred bucks is a lot.” Someone else noted, “Hundred bucks is alot, especially during this time. make sure to use locks on the lockers.” Another person blamed the economy, “I am so sorry. I am afraid we are seeing a lot more of that with the economy the way that it is.”

Did He Use A Lock

Did Paedon Brown use a lock to secure the gym locker is the most asked question in his comment section. While the Sister Wives star did not make it clear whether or not he secured his personal belongings with a lock, his TikTok followers assumed the worse. Someone commented, “Buy a lock.” Another person stated, “I never leave my stuff at the gym in a locker WITHOUT a lock!!! I’m sorry but I don’t trust people! But a lot of people leave theirs unlocked.” Another chimed in with, “This is why they tell you to get a lock.”

While someone else inquired, “Do they have cameras?” One astute supporter advised, “That’s terrible. I’m sorry that happened. Replace your cards or at least watch your accounts. They could’ve taken pics [of] the cards to use them online.” Another fan shared a similar viewpoint, “I’d still cancel cards! They could have taken pics of them and you’d never know!”

Share your thoughts on Paedon Brown’s sad predicament. Sound off below!

