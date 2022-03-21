Real Housewives of New York ‘RHONY’ Star Eboni K. Williams Thinks Ramona Singer Should NOT Be Fired!

Eboni Williams doesn’t think Ramona Singer should be fired from The Real Housewives Of New York despite her incident.

In an exclusive interview with Page Six, Williams, 39 spoke about why she doesn’t think OG cast member Singer should be booted from the show. “If I’m just looking at what was on the show, I don’t think anything on the show warrants the firing of Ramona. That’s my opinion,” she said. Eboni also thinks firing Singer from the show would only make RHONY look bad. “Andy [Cohen] kind of speaks to this in different interviews — and I agree with him: Ramona’s way of thinking and the way she presents on the show is very representative of a significant portion of our country, OK?”

Eboni Williams continued, “If the answer is, ‘Well, we don’t like that,’ or, ‘We’re going to decide that is not “mainstream” and we’re going to silence it.’ Personally, I think that’s where radicalization and other really dangerous things take place.” Williams added despite what fans think about her relationship with Singer, she can appreciate parts of the veteran’s persona. “The gag is I enjoy Ramona Singer, I really do. There’s a lot of quirky personality elements that we actually share in terms of taste and lifestyle,” she notes. Eboni continued, “We’re both savvy businesswomen, we’re both about our coins, we’re both about being self-made … We have points of connectivity, fun, and similarities.”

Regardless of what some may think, Williams is aware of Singer’s limitations. “You see it in the scene last season where we’re in her apartment and we reach an impasse as to whether she can have a celebratory moment for a woman in the White House in the capacity of vice president,” she explains. Despite Singer’s swift exit from the living room, Williams remained seated on the couch until her host returned to talk about something else.

Williams also clarified what she thinks of Ramona that some of her fans have gotten wrong. “I don’t have enough experience with Ramona Singer to have any thought about her relationship with race,” she says. “It’s from her lifelong friends and castmates in which that thought was planted, really, into the relationship.” In the exclusive interview, Williams says she is looking forward to coming back on the RHONY. She added if both she and Ramona make it onto next season, she would love to establish a stronger bond with her.

Stay Connected With All About The Tea: Twitter Ι Instagram Ι YouTube Ι Facebook Ι Send Us Tips